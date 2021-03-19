YARD AND GARDEN: Make charcuterie boards a fun and healthy food project for your kids

March is National Nutrition Month and to celebrate, I would like to suggest making a fun and delicious charcuterie board for kids.

The word charcuterie is a French word meaning meat- "chair” and cooked- "cuit". Charcuterie is a method of cooking, preserving and displaying foods which includes precooked meat products primarily pork based, bacon, ham and sausage.

It came from an age where refrigeration was nonexistent and meats were aged, smoked and salted. However, since it is the National Nutrition Month, I suggest using fruits and veggies, fun healthy proteins, and treats.

Most charcuteries are designed for adult tastes. They include cured meats, cheeses, olives, nuts, dried fruits, crackers, small sliced breads, jams and jellies. For kids, I suggest making their own special display of kid-friendly food that they like to eat and incorporating foods that they may be interested in experimenting with.

Charcuterie boards are usually food-safe boards that are nine-inches by 13-inches to 12-inches by 18-inches but can be on any plate, bowl, or food-friendly container or box. Make sure foods are only left out as long as they can be safely left out. We don't want to make anyone sick.