YARD AND GARDEN: Make your yard hummingbird friendly

Most feeders have red, floral shaped openings to attract our friends. This is usually considered an adequate amount of red that clear nectar will suffice. Another red attraction suggested by several sources is to hang red ribbons near the feeder(s), at least to begin with.

Other points about the feeders, keep them clean. Clean with hot tap water or use a weak vinegar solution. Avoid using dish soaps, as this can leave harmful residue in the feeder. Change the nectar every 3-5 days to prevent micro-organism growth.

Feeders should be placed out of direct sunlight to prevent change in the chemical composition of the nectar (fermenting, for example). Fill nectar slightly below port levels of the feeder to discourage use by others. Be sure to keep port holes tight to allow hummer usage and discourage others such as bees from entering the nectar. If hanging more than one feeder, hang additional feeders 15 feet or more apart to minimize territorial disputes.

After a bit of research, one thing that I have discovered that I have been negligent about is providing a water source separate from the nectar. Hummingbirds need water to bathe to wash the sticky residue off their feathers and keep their plumage well insulated and flight efficient. I will rectify that in my own garden.