YARD AND GARDEN: Make your yard hummingbird friendly

Master Gardener Juanita Sherwood shares information about one of her favorite garden visitors, hummingbirds.
I have had hummingbirds visit my flower beds, but they seemed to be occasional, rather than constant visitors. How to affect a change from occasional to constant? After a bit of research, I discovered there are several things that must be considered when making your yard/flower beds a hummingbird destination.
First is a food source. We have all seen hummingbird feeders and mix to make nectar to put in them, which is usually red in color. Red does attract hummingbirds, but you don’t need to use that commercially made nectar mix to successfully provide nectar. In fact, your own, homemade is preferred by experts.
Most of us keep regular, granulated sugar in our kitchens which can be used to make a fine nectar. In a saucepan, simply mix 1 cup of sugar with 4 cups of water. Stir until the sugar is dissolved, place over the heat, and bring to a rolling boil. Remove from heat and cool to room temperature. Pour into a clean feeder.
Sources say not to add red food coloring to this mix as the food color contains chemicals that are not friendly to the digestive systems of our hummingbird friends. Some might even prove toxic. I have also heard of individuals using dissolved red gelatin in hummingbird feeders. Don’t even think about it!
Most feeders have red, floral shaped openings to attract our friends. This is usually considered an adequate amount of red that clear nectar will suffice. Another red attraction suggested by several sources is to hang red ribbons near the feeder(s), at least to begin with.
Other points about the feeders, keep them clean. Clean with hot tap water or use a weak vinegar solution. Avoid using dish soaps, as this can leave harmful residue in the feeder. Change the nectar every 3-5 days to prevent micro-organism growth.
Feeders should be placed out of direct sunlight to prevent change in the chemical composition of the nectar (fermenting, for example). Fill nectar slightly below port levels of the feeder to discourage use by others. Be sure to keep port holes tight to allow hummer usage and discourage others such as bees from entering the nectar. If hanging more than one feeder, hang additional feeders 15 feet or more apart to minimize territorial disputes.
After a bit of research, one thing that I have discovered that I have been negligent about is providing a water source separate from the nectar. Hummingbirds need water to bathe to wash the sticky residue off their feathers and keep their plumage well insulated and flight efficient. I will rectify that in my own garden.
Hummingbirds also need protein. One way for you to provide this is to use an old mesh bag such as ones that fresh fruit and vegetables come in, put pieces of overripe fruit in it, and hang to attract fruit flies which our humming friends can dart after. This fruit-filled bag probably isn’t too aesthetically pleasing, but a bit of sacrifice in support of our fine friends is worth it, right?
Another must, planting flowers to attract hummer’s attention. Flowers generally preferred are red, pink, yellow, or orange in color, although I have seen them partaking of flowers in the blue spectrum or even white. The shape of flowers considered optimal for hummer use are those which have tubular or trumpet-shaped blossoms, but I have seen a few occasionally use the tiny white blossoms of Bacopa that I’ve hung on my front porch.
The amount of energy hummingbirds expend is astounding. For instance, most move their wings 80 times a second which can create a “humming” sound, thus their name. Their hearts beat as much as 1,000 times a minute. Their tiny systems use a lot of energy to support this activity making it necessary to feed almost constantly.
After researching, I will definitely make changes to accommodate our tiny friends. There is a plethora of hummingbird information online from a variety of extension services from all over the country. What is applicable somewhat varies from state-to-state so be sure to use information applicable to Illinois; it is interesting to compare information from other locations.
Hummers can be a joy to watch. If you want to have more than the occasional one drop by, you might want to assess your set-up and offerings, and make changes and/or additions if necessary. If you haven’t seen hummingbirds already, they should be arriving soon in our vicinity. Get ready for the show!
Ever hear of a hummingbird cake? No, it doesn’t contain any birds, nor is to be fed to our little friends, but it is delicious. Look it up!
If you have questions about your garden or landscape, contact a master gardener at the University of Illinois Extension office in Mattoon at 217-345-7034.
