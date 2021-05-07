YARD AND GARDEN: Master Gardeners excited to answer your garden questions

Master Gardener Kathy Hummel shares news about the upcoming Master Gardener plant sale:
You won’t want to miss this year’s Master Gardener plant sale. It will be held in conjunction with Garden Fest from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 15, at Lytle Park in Mattoon.
The easiest way to locate Lytle Park is to find Western Avenue, drive to 32nd Street, turn south, go two blocks and there you are.
Need a gift for Mother’s Day? Bring Mom to our sale and receive a free mini herb starting kit. Visit our Facebook page to print off a voucher for mom. The first 25 moms to bring the voucher to the sale will receive the kit complete with seeds, peat puck and a small pot. See our Facebook page for more details.
We have been working hard in the greenhouse growing a variety of plants for you. We have seven varieties of tomatoes, all good-sized and ready to plant.
Here’s a handy tomato-planting tip: Trench plant your tomato. If you look closely at a tomato stem, it looks all fuzzy. That fuzz is all actually incipient roots. For a stronger, more vigorous plant, plant tomatoes so that the majority of the stem is below the soil line and new roots will emerge from the buried part of the stem. Dig a trench about 6 inches deep, laying the whole plant in the ground with only the very top of the plant exposed to the sunlight. You will quadruple your tomatoes root system.
Imagine how happy all those roots will be to have soil to grab onto. If you like to experiment with plants, you might try planting one using the trench method and another with more leaves exposed. Hmmm. I wonder what will happen?
This year, we are featuring hanging baskets and pots of all sizes. We have red, white and blue petunias, impatiens, lobelia, alyssum and celosia. We want to keep the butterflies and other pollinators happy too, so we will offer zinnias, blanket flower and Tithonia, a bright orange sunflower.
For your herbal delectation, we offer lots of sweet basil, creeping thyme, and dill. Like sweet pepper plants, cucumbers and radishes? We have those too. Need some houseplants? Of course you do. We will have a good selection to tempt you.
But wait. There's more. There will be a sale table (or two) of items our Master Gardener group has crafted, garden decorations, and gently used surplus tools. We have no idea what will appear. Come out to see what will be offered.
Need seeds? We have packaged up some seeds gathered from our plants from last fall. Milkweed, zinnia, marigold, silver dollar plant and others will be available.
You may be asking — what about the ornamental grasses, bulbs and many dug plants you usually offer? That’s a sad question. And the sad answer is Asian Jumping Worms. This column recently carried an article about these bad boys. https://extension.illinois.edu/search/node?keys=asian%20jumping%20worms. These invasive creatures destroy the soil structure, feed on roots, destroy plants, and reproduce rapidly. No deterrent has yet been found for them.
Jumping worms haven’t yet been spotted in Coles County, but the University of Illinois Extension is taking the safe stance prohibiting the sale of plants not grown in greenhouses. As Master Gardeners, we were very sad to not be able to share our garden plants with you, but we want to help prevent the spread of this insidious pest.
Hope to see you Saturday, May 15. Oh, and bring your gardening questions. We love to answer your questions.
