YARD AND GARDEN: Master Gardeners excited to answer your garden questions

Imagine how happy all those roots will be to have soil to grab onto. If you like to experiment with plants, you might try planting one using the trench method and another with more leaves exposed. Hmmm. I wonder what will happen?

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Read more at: https://polk.ces.ncsu.edu/2020/04/growing-a-bigger-better-tomato-the-trench-method/

This year, we are featuring hanging baskets and pots of all sizes. We have red, white and blue petunias, impatiens, lobelia, alyssum and celosia. We want to keep the butterflies and other pollinators happy too, so we will offer zinnias, blanket flower and Tithonia, a bright orange sunflower.

For your herbal delectation, we offer lots of sweet basil, creeping thyme, and dill. Like sweet pepper plants, cucumbers and radishes? We have those too. Need some houseplants? Of course you do. We will have a good selection to tempt you.

But wait. There's more. There will be a sale table (or two) of items our Master Gardener group has crafted, garden decorations, and gently used surplus tools. We have no idea what will appear. Come out to see what will be offered.

Need seeds? We have packaged up some seeds gathered from our plants from last fall. Milkweed, zinnia, marigold, silver dollar plant and others will be available.