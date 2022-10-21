YARD AND GARDEN: Master Gardeners to hold evergreen workshop

Want to learn more about Illinois evergreens? University of Illinois Extension Horticulture Educator Sarah Vogel invites you to an evergreen workshop.
Come discover the recommended varieties and not so recommended varieties of evergreens for Illinois and learn proper pruning techniques. Then try your hand at creating a holiday arrangement with Master Gardener Christina Edmonds-Behrend.
Join us on Thursday, Nov. 3, from 5:30–7:30 p.m., at the Lake Shelbyville Visitor Center, 1989 Illinois 16, Shelbyville. The $8 registration fee includes all the materials you will need to create your arrangement.
To register go to go.illinois.edu/Evergreen or call the Mattoon Extension office at 217-345-7034 for assistance. Registration is required.
If you have questions about your garden or landscape, contact a master gardener at the University of Illinois Extension office in Mattoon at 217-345-7034 or through our online hotline at forms.illinois.edu/sec/1523725. Be sure to visit U of I Extension's horticulture website exteniosn.illinois.edu/ccdms and like the Master Gardeners' Facebook page @ColesCountyMasterGardeners.
