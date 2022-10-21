 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story editor's pick topical
YARD AND GARDEN

YARD AND GARDEN: Master Gardeners to hold evergreen workshop

Want to learn more about Illinois evergreens? University of Illinois Extension Horticulture Educator Sarah Vogel invites you to an evergreen workshop.

Come discover the recommended varieties and not so recommended varieties of evergreens for Illinois and learn proper pruning techniques. Then try your hand at creating a holiday arrangement with Master Gardener Christina Edmonds-Behrend.

Join us on Thursday, Nov. 3, from 5:30–7:30 p.m., at the Lake Shelbyville Visitor Center, 1989 Illinois 16, Shelbyville. The $8 registration fee includes all the materials you will need to create your arrangement.

To register go to go.illinois.edu/Evergreen or call the Mattoon Extension office at 217-345-7034 for assistance. Registration is required.

YARD AND GARDEN: Get to know the invasive 'bad guys' in your garden

If you have questions about your garden or landscape, contact a master gardener at the University of Illinois Extension office in Mattoon at 217-345-7034 or through our online hotline at forms.illinois.edu/sec/1523725. Be sure to visit U of I Extension's horticulture website exteniosn.illinois.edu/ccdms and like the Master Gardeners' Facebook page @ColesCountyMasterGardeners.

Illinois Extension leads public outreach for University of Illinois by translating research into action plans that allow Illinois families, businesses, and community leaders to solve problems, make informed decisions, and adapt to changes and opportunities.

