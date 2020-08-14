YARD AND GARDEN: Master Gardeners to hold plant sale

Save the date! As of this writing, the Master Gardeners plan to have a plant sale Saturday, September 26, from 8-noon at the 18th Street Farmer's Market located at the Coles County Health Department in Charleston. Featured will be 10-inch mums, succulents, ornamental grasses, daylilies, iris, many perennials, plant markers, gloves, and much more.
Master Gardeners will happily answer your gardening questions. Proceeds from this sale support U of I Extension programs in Coles, Cumberland, Douglas, Moultrie, and Shelby Counties.
Six Secrets to Dividing Plants in Summer
If you're noticing fewer flowers, a dead center, or a plant that is shrinking, it may be time to divide them. Spring and fall are traditionally the best time to divide, although there are some plants, such as bearded iris and Oriental poppies, that are better off being split in summer. Many plants take summer division just fine as long as you follow a few tips:
WATER FIRST — Summer's heat and lack of rainfall are hard on plants, so water the plant and it's future home the day before you dig.
CUT OFF LEAVES — The day before you dig, cut the foliage back by half on plants like lamb's ear or bearded iris. This way a smaller root system won't have to support lots of foliage in the heat—shear plants whose leaves go all the way to the base, such as daylilies. But if a plant's leaves are mostly at the ends of the stems, you'll need to trim individual leaves. Coral bells is one example. For vigorous perennials, such as catmint or coreopsis, cut the entire plant back by half.
PLANT QUICKLY — Get your new plant in the hole quickly so the roots don't dry out. I keep a pail 1/4 full of water right beside the plants and plunge the roots in immediately. That keeps them hydrated until you're ready to situate them in their new home. Once the plant is in place, fill the hole halfway with soil and water well. That way, the water soaks in and doesn't evaporate or roll off the soil's surface. Adding an organic liquid fertilizer to the water helps get plants off to a good start. Fill the hole the rest of the way with soil, water it again and put down a layer of mulch.
CREATE SHADE — Full-sun plants will benefit from a shade shelter for a week or two. Insert a few bamboo stakes in the soil on the west side of the plant to protect it from the hottest sun of the day. Clothespin some landscape fabric or an old sheet to the stakes to make a screen.
KEEP MOIST — Finally, check your plant each day, and if it looks wilted, give it a drink. You may need to water daily for a few days after planting.
AN ALTERNATIVE TO PLANTING RIGHT AWAY is to pot them and keep them in a shady place for 2 weeks, especially if the forecast is for dry, blistering weather.
You can bunch the pots in tubs and dump water in the tubs and let them water themselves from the bottom. Be careful that you don't have standing water in the tub for more than a day, unless you love the whine of mosquitoes. This method eases your watering chores and increases the viability rate.
Enjoy spending time in your summer garden!
For more information about how to divide plants, visit U of I Extension’s state website https://extension.illinois.edu/global/horticulture.
If you have questions about your garden or landscape, contact a master gardener at the University of Illinois Extension office in Mattoon at 217-345-7034 or our online hotline at https://forms.illinois.edu/sec/1523725. Be sure to visit U of I Extension's horticulture website http://web.extension.illinois.edu/ccdms/ and like the Master Gardeners' Facebook page www.facebook.com/ColesCountyMasterGardeners.
