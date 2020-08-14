YARD AND GARDEN: Master Gardeners to hold plant sale

PLANT QUICKLY — Get your new plant in the hole quickly so the roots don't dry out. I keep a pail 1/4 full of water right beside the plants and plunge the roots in immediately. That keeps them hydrated until you're ready to situate them in their new home. Once the plant is in place, fill the hole halfway with soil and water well. That way, the water soaks in and doesn't evaporate or roll off the soil's surface. Adding an organic liquid fertilizer to the water helps get plants off to a good start. Fill the hole the rest of the way with soil, water it again and put down a layer of mulch.

CREATE SHADE — Full-sun plants will benefit from a shade shelter for a week or two. Insert a few bamboo stakes in the soil on the west side of the plant to protect it from the hottest sun of the day. Clothespin some landscape fabric or an old sheet to the stakes to make a screen.

KEEP MOIST — Finally, check your plant each day, and if it looks wilted, give it a drink. You may need to water daily for a few days after planting.

AN ALTERNATIVE TO PLANTING RIGHT AWAY is to pot them and keep them in a shady place for 2 weeks, especially if the forecast is for dry, blistering weather.