YARD AND GARDEN: Master Gardeners to hold Spring into Gardening event

Community members can get excited about the 2023 growing season at the 13th annual Spring into Gardening event.

This event offers expert gardening speakers, a silent auction, and a sales booth to get gardeners excited about gardening.

This year’s event will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 25, at Broadway Christian Church, 1205 S. Ninth St., in Mattoon. Check-in will begin at 8 a.m. The cost of the event is $25 for those who pre-register and $30 at the door. Cost includes resources and refreshments throughout the morning.

University of Illinois Master Gardeners of Coles, Cumberland, Douglas, Moultrie and Shelby counties plan and present Spring into Gardening each year to provide educational opportunities for area gardeners and get them excited about gardening. Revenue from the event enables volunteers to present future workshops and other learning opportunities throughout the year.

Participants in this year’s event could win a door prize, be a top bidder in the silent auction or purchase beautiful garden novelties and handmade items at the sales booth. There will be a little bit of something for everyone.

Guest speakers include Extension Horticulture Educator Ken Johnson, local retired teacher Diane Anderson, and Extension Environmental and Energy Stewardship educator Duane Friend. Johnson will present tips and tricks for growing tomato and pepper plants as well as how to manage common pests and diseases. Anderson will show you how to incorporate art in the garden to make your landscape more exciting. Friend will discuss the importance of maintaining soil health and how it effects plants’ overall health and vitality.

Spring into Gardening registration will close Feb. 15. To register, visit go.illinois.edu/SPRING23 or call the Coles Extension office at 217-345-7034.