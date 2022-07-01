YARD AND GARDEN: Master gardeners to hold workshop, pasture walk

The University of Illinois Extension Master Gardeners have announced that registration is open for two upcoming events.

Cut flowers workshop

Do you enjoy fresh-cut flowers but are unsure of how to make them last longer or how to arrange them? University of Illinois Extension Master Gardeners invite you to “Flower Power”, a workshop all about cut flowers. Join Master Gardener Christina Edmonds-Behrend for a set of fun and interesting workshops from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 16, and Saturday, August 6.

Workshops will be held at the 4-H Building at the Coles County Fairgrounds.

In session one “Tools & Tips”, participants will learn the basic tools used for flower arranging and tips on longer-lasting flowers. Session two “I Grew them Now What?”, you will learn the simple elements of floral design with hands-on applications.

Participation is limited. To register go to go.illinois.edu/FlowerPower or call the Mattoon Extension office at 217-345-7034. Registration is $5 per session.

Plant identification pasture walk

Extension Ag and Natural Resources Educator Doug Gucker wants to help people new to grazing and pasture management identify plants that are commonly found in grazing fields. Join him for a pasture walk at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 12.

The pasture walk will be held at a private residence, 22450 E. County Road 2100 N., just north of Oakland. Participants will learn about the most common plants found in pastures including those that are harmful to livestock. Learn how to identify them and how to control them.

Participation is limited to 20 individuals. To register go to go.illinois.edu/PastureID or call the Mattoon Extension office at 217-345-7034. Registration is free but donations are appreciated. Participants will need to be able to walk through a farm pasture. No facilities will be available.

Illinois Extension leads public outreach for University of Illinois by translating research into action plans that allow Illinois families, businesses, and community leaders to solve problems, make informed decisions, and adapt to changes and opportunities.

