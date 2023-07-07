MATTOON — The University of Illinois Extension, serving Coles, Cumberland, Douglas, Moultrie and Shelby counties, will be offering Illinois Master Naturalist training from Aug. 8-Oct. 10, with the majority of classes every Tuesday from 5:30-8:30 p.m. at Douglas-Hart Nature Center in Mattoon. There will also be classes onsite at Warbler Ridge Woods and Shelbyville Visitor’s Center.

The mission of the University of Illinois Extension Master Naturalist Program is to provide science-based educational opportunities that connect people with nature and help them become engaged environmental stewards.

“The Master Naturalist training is a great way to learn more about our local natural areas, get together with people who are interested in helping our environment, and make some great connections,” said Extension Program Coordinator Jenny Lee.

The program educates and trains adult volunteers so they are better equipped to share natural resource information with others in their communities and to assist with environmental conservation and restoration activities.

For those wanting to become a Master Naturalist volunteer, the University of Illinois requires each applicant to complete an application, background screening paperwork, and schedule an interview with Master Gardener and Master Naturalist Coordinator Jenny Lee.

The fee to participate is $200 and covers classroom sessions, field training, handouts and the Master Naturalist manual. Financial assistance is available.

Upon completion of the Master Naturalist training, graduates will become Master Naturalist interns and have two years to complete 60 volunteer service hours to become an active Master Naturalist. To continue as an active Master Naturalist, volunteers must fulfill 30 volunteer hours and 10 continuing education hours annually. Many opportunities will be made available throughout the year to help reach these hours.

Applications, screening paperwork, interviews and course fees must be received and completed by Monday, July 24. If you have any questions, please contact Jenny Lee at 217-345-7034.

If you will need an accommodation in order to participate, please email uie-ccdms@illinois.edu. Early requests are strongly encouraged to allow sufficient time to meet your access needs.

For more information on University of Illinois Extension programming in Coles, Cumberland, Douglas, Moultrie and Shelby counties, visit extension.illinois.edu/ccdms or call 217-345-7034.