MATTOON — Local Master Naturalists want to inspire you to appreciate Illinois’ natural beauty and learn some interesting facts along the way.

Join us for our third annual Field Day of Learning on Saturday, July 29, from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Douglas-Hart Nature Center and Warbler Ridge Conservation Area.

We will offer opportunities to learn about a variety of topics throughout the day, including bees and wasps and their importance, the lifecycle and behaviors of monarchs and black swallowtails, and the unique flora of Warbler Ridge. There will be a mix of indoor and outdoor learning. Participants will need to be able to hike moderate trails.

Check-in and welcome will begin at 8:30 a.m. at Douglas-Hart Nature Center, 2204 Dewitt Ave. E, Mattoon. A light breakfast and water will be offered in the morning. Lunch will be on your own. We encourage you to bring a sack lunch. Be prepared to travel to Warbler Ridge Conservation Area for a guided nature walk at 1 p.m.

Workshop participation is limited to 20 individuals and spots fill up quickly. To register go to go.illinois.edu/FLDay or call the Mattoon Extension office at 217-345-7034.

The cost is $12 and includes handouts. Please bring drinking water for the outdoor sessions and wear proper clothing. Insect repellant is recommended. This opportunity is open to the public and recommended for adult learners.

For more information on University of Illinois Extension programming in Coles, Cumberland, Douglas, Moultrie and Shelby county, visit our website at web.extension.illinois.edu/ccdms or call us at 217-345-7034.