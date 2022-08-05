YARD AND GARDEN: Master Naturalists announce Field Day of Learning

Local Master Naturalists want to inspire you to appreciate Illinois’ natural beauty and learn some interesting facts along the way. Join us for our second Field Day of Learning from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, at Douglas-Hart Nature Center.

We will offer opportunities to learn about a variety of topics throughout the day including native plants and how they benefit wildlife and you, the surprising number of native Illinois squirrels and other Illinois mammals, archeological artifacts and interesting facts about woodland ecosystems. There will be a mix of indoor and outdoor learning. Participants will need to be able to hike moderate trails.

Check-in and welcome will begin at 8:30 a.m. at Douglas-Hart Nature Center, 2204 Dewitt Ave. E, Mattoon. Light snacks and water will be offered in the morning. Lunch will be on your own. We encourage you to bring a sack lunch and enjoy the trails.

Workshop participation is limited to 20 individuals. To register go to go.illinois.edu/FieldDay or call the Mattoon Extension office at 217-345-7034. Cost is $15 and includes handouts and door prizes.

If you will need an accommodation in order to participate, please email uie-ccdms@illinois.edu. Early requests are strongly encouraged to allow sufficient time to meet your access needs.