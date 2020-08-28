YARD AND GARDEN: Mystery seeds: what to do if you get them

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Charleston & Mattoon's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

During the last few weeks, the news has been covering a unique situation involving unsolicited seeds arriving from China directly to your mailbox. It’s made it to social media as well.

So far, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) has identified 14 species including vegetables, herbs, roses and other flowers. When this story began to unfold, towards the end of July, 20 states reported residents receiving these unsolicited seeds. By last week, the count rose to 22, with the possible likelihood that seeds had been sent to all 50 states. Canada, the United Kingdom, and New Zealand also have been identified as receiving seeds.

The uniqueness of the shipments is that they were labeled as beads and jewelry, avoiding the customs regulations already in place with the Postal Service and USDA, which would have quarantined the seeds or prohibited their entry into the United States. These regulations have been in place to protect the United States from invasive plants, both dryland and aquatic, insects and diseases.