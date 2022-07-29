YARD AND GARDEN: New solutions for the old problem of Japanese beetles

When looking for a topic for this month’s article several people asked me to research the Japanese beetle.

I checked out several sources, including an encyclopedia first written in 1935, although I have the 1970 revision. All the articles I read say basically the same but the old book offered some solutions that can not be mentioned because the sprays turned out to be harmful to people and animals.

The Japanese beetle (Popillia japonica), a native of Japan, was first found in the USA in 1916 around Cinnaminson, New Jersey. I’m not going to waste words describing the beetle because I doubt there is a gardener who doesn’t recognize it. I’m also going to tell you right now that I did not find a permanent solution to getting rid of the insect.

Oddly is it not very destructive in Japan where it is controlled by natural predators, but in North America and partially in Europe it is a noted pest to about 300 species of plants. Most destructive to roses, fruit trees, and flowers that are light and bright in color (like yellow). The adult beetle eats the leaf material between the veins, and may also feed on fruit on the plants if present, while the subterranean larvae feed on the roots of grasses.

During the larval stage, the Japanese beetle lives in lawns and other grasslands, where it eats the roots of grasses. During that stage, it is susceptible to a fatal disease called milky spore disease, caused by a bacterium called milky spore, Paenibacillus (formerly Bacillus) popilliae.

The USDA developed this biological control and it is commercially available in powder form for application to lawn areas. Standard applications (low density across a broad area) take from one to five years to establish maximal protection against larval survival (depending on the climate), expanding through the soil through repeated rounds of infection.

When present in small numbers, adult beetles may be manually controlled using a soap-water spray mixture, shaking a plant in the morning hours and disposing of the fallen beetles, or simply picking them off. Check your plants daily and remove any beetles that you find to minimize feeding damage. Beetle-damaged leaves emit air-borne chemicals that attract more beetles. By physically removing them, you’ll reduce the number of new beetles attracted to your plants.

On field crops such as squash, floating row covers can be used to exclude the beetles, but this may necessitate hand pollination of flowers. Kaolin sprays can also be used as barriers. Spinosad and Neem oil are effective for several days but repeat applications are necessary and are less effective when large numbers are present.

Several insect predators and parasitoids have been introduced to the United States for biocontrol. Two of them, Istocheta aldrichi and Tiphia vernalis, are well established with significant but variable rates of parasitism.

Japanese beetles traps comprise a pair of crossed walls with a bag or plastic container underneath and are baited with floral scent, pheromone, or both. However, studies conducted at the University of Kentucky and Eastern Illinois University suggest beetles attracted to traps frequently do not end up in the traps, instead, they land on plants in the vicinity and cause more damage along the flight path and near the trap than may have occurred if the trap were not present.

Other studies have shown that traps lead to more plant damage in the areas they are placed. One study found that a trap placed alone led to nearby vegetation having more damage than in similar areas where no traps were placed.