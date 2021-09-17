YARD AND GARDEN: Not all trashbugs are trash

Master Gardener Darla Chouinard talks trash – trashbugs that is.

Last night, I was sitting outside and enjoying the warmth of late summer and my attentions turned toward some gravel. I noticed a slight movement. It looked like pea-sized lichen was literally taking two steps forward and one step backward.

I picked up the rock that it was on, to inspect it and it stopped moving. So, I put it back down and it continued on it's Otis Campbell-like journey. I took pictures and a video, because some things just can't be explained, without people thinking you are a little crazy! Staggering lichen? Right!

I researched what I had witnessed, and it turned out to be a garbage bug or otherwise known as trashbug, junkbug, aphid lion, or debris carrying lacewing larvae. It is a Chrysopidae. They are known voracious predators. They eat lots of bad bugs.

This native bug is excellent at eliminating soft bodied pests such as: aphids, mealybugs, whiteflies, thrips, scale, mites, small caterpillars and insect eggs. They grab, pierce and suck the life from insects that they can overpower. They can consume around 200 aphids a week. If they run out of food they can be cannibalistic in nature.

They achieve their "look" by placing trash, debris, lichen and the corpses of bugs they have sucked the life out of, and arrange them on their sticky back. So, no two look alike and the garbage on their back makes them hard to recognize by their prey, unsuspecting humans, and natural enemies.

The lacewing lifecycle has four stages that includes egg, larval, pupa and adult. Individual oval, white eggs are laid on slender hair-like stalks that stick out from a branch or twig.

The junkbug is the larval stage and without its trash it looks somewhat like an alligator, the body is flattened and has a tapered tail but with sucking-pinchers near their mouths. Then, they spin a cocoon for the pupa that looks similar to a spider egg case because of the silk covering it.

The cocoon is the usual overwintering stage of this beneficial predator. When the adult finally emerges they are beautiful and graceful. They are about 3/4 of an inch long and have a light green body with green-tinted delicate transparent wings. They fly from plant to plant to feed off of nectar and pollen and are considered herbivores.

Don't let all that beauty fool you, adult lacewings also have a defense mechanism that gives them the ability to emit a terrible chemical stench that comes from the glands in the thorax. Henceforth the nickname of "stinkflies".

It's really quite amazing that the same bug can look so ugly and become so beautiful in one life cycle.

If you have questions about your garden or landscape, contact a master gardener at the University of Illinois Extension office in Mattoon at 217-345-7034 or through our online hotline at https://forms.illinois.edu/sec/1523725. Be sure to visit U of I Extension's horticulture website http://web.extension.illinois.edu/ccdms/ and like the Master Gardeners' Facebook page www.facebook.com/ColesCountyMasterGardeners.

