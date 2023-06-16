I've often found myself involved in conversations where the topic of discussion turns to patchouli.

Patchouli has one of those polarizing scents that you either love it, or hate it. I happen to be in the camp of strong dislike.

To me, patchouli smells like extremely moldy soil and I can say that it is a scent that tops the "smells I hate" list.

Patchouli is a shrubby herb that grows natively in tropical regions of Asia. It likes to grow in hot, humid (partial) shade. It is frost sensitive and doesn't much care for cold snaps. It grows in zones 10-11. For reference, in central Illinois, we are in growing zone 6a.

You can grow patchouli here, however, it will not survive outside during the winter, but it could be brought inside to "overwinter." With proper care, it can grow three to five feet tall. It also grows well in containers but needs plenty of space.

Patchouli is cultivated mostly for its aroma and is used as a fragrance in soaps, perfumes and lotions. The fragrance comes from its highly aromatic leaves. Only two of the 40 species of plants are used to make essential oils. The most commonly found variety in the United States is Pogostemon cablin.

It is a member of the mint family - Lamiaceae. The four-inch long, egg-shaped leaves can also be used in recipes as it is related to oregano and mint. The oils in Patchouli are used in homeopathic medicine. These oils are antiseptic, have anti-inflammatory properties, and can be used as a natural insect repellant.

If you are interested in growing patchouli in your garden or a container, make sure you use moist, fertile soil. Overwatering can cause root rot. Slightly withered patchouli responds well to a quick drink. Patchouli is sensitive to over-fertilization, so take care to not over-fertilize. Like other woody herbs, it can become leggy. To encourage it to grow in a dense rounded mound, pinch back or trim leggy branches.

Patchouli plants can be propagated from stem cuttings or seeds. To start from stem cuttings, take stem cuttings in the fall — before frost. Stem cuttings should have abundant, healthy leaves and be at least five inches long. Seeds can be started indoors in late winter or early spring. They are fragile so take care in handling them. Seed germination can take one to three weeks. Plant seedlings after the danger of frost in a shady location as the leaves are sensitive to sunburn.

I do find patchouli an interesting plant, however, like most perfumes and scents, go easy, as people who are sensitive to it could become ill.