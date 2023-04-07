Spring has finally sprung and with it, the promise of gardening season.

As local shops and gardening centers alike begin to roll out seeds, plant starts, and countless gardening tools, you may be beginning to plan your garden. You may be considering which flowers would bring you the most joy on summer afternoons or which vegetables would round out your summer mealtimes perfectly.

Perhaps, if you are a lover of wildlife, you may be considering one more thing: which plants would be best to attract birds to your yard.

The rolling green grass lawns that many of us are accustomed to, unfortunately, provide almost nothing for birds. As such, you will have to make a concerted effort if you would like to attract many birds to your yard. Luckily, there are just a few key considerations.

To tempt birds into your yard, you should provide three things that birds absolutely need to survive - food, shelter, and water. If you can do this, your yard will be a haven for birds.

Water is perhaps the simplest of these three considerations. Water for birds can be provided by a bird bath, a decorative pond, or natural water features in your yard such as a stream. The most important thing is to make sure that the water is actually usable for the birds. This means that it should be no more than two inches deep; rocks can be added to deeper water sources to give birds a perching spot. It also means that ideally, your water source will have several feet of open area surrounding it on all sides, to stop predators from sneaking up on birds while they drink and bathe. Lastly, usable water means clean water, so if you are using a bird bath, it should be cleaned out every few days and replaced with fresh water. The benefit of adding a water source for birds in your yard is that you may attract different species of birds who do not visit feeders, thus increasing the total diversity of birds that you see.

Shelter is valuable to birds for many reasons. They need it to protect themselves from the elements, to seek safety from predators, and to build their nests.

Native trees in varying heights and native shrubs planted densely to mimic a woodland are some of the best options for providing shelter. However, if this is not an option for you, you can get creative as well.

Let dead trees stand as long as they do not pose a danger as these “snags” serve as both nesting and feeding sites. You can also choose an area to create a pile of broken or pruned branches and other discarded plant materials.

Finally, you can even provide nesting boxes to entice birds to take shelter in your garden. There are many nesting boxes on the market and even plenty of free plans online for building your own. However, be sure to do some research about how to protect against predators and which nesting box is best for your desired bird species.

Providing shelter to birds in the form of a nesting box comes with the responsibility of providing proper safety. Resources like the Audubon Society or your local extension office are a great place to start when researching nesting boxes.

Last, but certainly not least, you can provide birds a source of food. Of course you can add bird feeders in many forms to supplement, but if a more natural look is your desire, you can add bird food to your garden simply with the plants you decide to plant. The key is to provide a diverse array of plantings and to focus on native species.

Our native plants have adapted alongside our native birds and are therefore the most suitable food for them. When selecting flowering plants, try to choose a variety that will bloom at different times. That way, there will be nectar and seed available throughout the season for birds to snack on. Native herbaceous plants like grasses and vines can provide not only food, but a hiding spot and nesting materials as well. You can even sacrifice a small portion of your food crops to birds if you wish.

By offering a little of your harvest to birds in an open area of your yard, you may be able to keep them from bothering the rest of your vegetable garden. Audubon provides a native plant database to help gardeners choose the best plants based on their location. There, you can find information on plants that will be beautiful and beneficial to birds.

Making your garden an oasis for birds is simpler than you may think. With a little bit of thought and planning, you can provide the water, food, and shelter that are necessary to attract birds to your yard. The right selection of native flowers and plants can keep them there all summer long.