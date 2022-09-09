YARD AND GARDEN: Plant bulbs this fall for spring blossoms

With all the hot humid weather we’ve experienced this summer, it’s difficult to remember that it’s time to start planning for planting spring bulbs, but the time is indeed upon us.

Have you ever considered planting onions in your flower garden? I'm not talking about the kind you put on your hamburger, but one of the most spectacular varieties of flowering onion. It's called Allium giganteum or gigantic onion. You’ve probably noticed its huge purple balls of flowerets on a three-foot stalk in the spring.

If you're looking for something more diminutive you might try the dwarf woodland iris, Iris reticulata. It's a close cousin to the taller Dutch iris that blooms later in the spring.

Low maintenance is a big priority for me and I'm always looking for plants that fit that bill. The old-fashioned snowflake, or leucojum, is a bulb that is as reliable and carefree as the daffodil. The delicate white, bell-shaped flowers are accented with just a touch of green.

For those who love true blue flowers, Spanish bluebells, Hyacinthoides hispanica, is the plant for you. They require more sunlight than English bluebells. Spanish bluebells are a wonderful addition to a partially shaded woodland garden, but they will thrive in full sun as well. Their soil requirements are minimal; just give them good drainage and they will be happy. You plant the small bulbs 3 to 4 inches deep and 4 to 6 inches apart. Highly adaptable, these little beauties are hardy in zones 4 to 10.

Once they are established you will find that Spanish bluebells are very drought tolerant and need little attention. They naturalize by both bulb offsets and self-seeding so they are perfect for wildflower meadows, wooded glens, and anywhere else you would like to add a little poetry.

There are also anemones, camassia (wild hyacinth), and snowdrops (Galanthus nivalis) for very early blooms. The list just goes on and on. Plant them in September and October and be prepared for a beautiful and unique display next spring.

Pest Watch -- Crown vetch Coronilla varia

IDENTIFICATION: Crown vetch grows up to 2 feet tall. It has a dense, sprawling habit with stems that can be 5 to 6 feet long. Pink flowers are followed by 3-inch-long seed pods. Although it’s still being sold and planted, you do not want this near your garden. It can spread quickly with seeds, roots, and stem pieces, and it’s tough to get rid of.

FAVORITE CONDITIONS: You’ll find this pest in full sun to part shade in rocky or rich soil. Once used to control erosion along roadways, this weed escaped and is forcing out native plants.

CONTROL: Dig crown vetch out of established gardens or use a selective herbicide in turf areas. It’s a perennial, so for the best control, apply in fall, before the leaves go dormant, and again in spring as the leaves emerge. Repeated mowing also keeps this weed from producing seeds.