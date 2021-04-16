YARD AND GARDEN: Potatoes, tomatoes and containers

This week Master Gardener Darla Chouinard shares some tips on getting your plants started.
Spring has finally arrived and we have been working with kids to get them interested in gardening and watching seeds sprout and grow. At our last workshop, we made seed tape, grass seed heads (made from pantyhose potting mix and grass seed), and made newspaper seed starting pots complete with a selection of seeds to choose from. It is inspiring to hear how the kids projects are progressing and to learn that they are enjoying watching them grow. We are all still learning and experimenting.
I find myself trying to inspire kids to be interested in gardening, and it seems that not only are kids interested but some of my adult friends have become interested in gardening as well. It is desirable to grow and know where your food comes from.
My suggestion to you is to start out small. Everyone can plant something and you don't have to till up your back yard to garden. Choose a large pot or drill holes in the bottom of a bucket, so that it drains. You can also use a commercially purchased raised bed or make a homemade bed from untreated lumber, or even a stock tank as long as it has good drainage.
I recently took a "plant a potato in a bucket" class from fellow Master Gardener., Donna Bopp. I've really enjoyed watching my spuds grow! In this class, we received a bucket with holes drilled in the bottom for drainage, potting soil, coffee filters to keep the soil from draining out, and seed potatoes.
The idea is to plant the seed potatoes in a few inches of potting soil, near the bottom of the bucket. Continue to add potting soil to the growing plant. It will set new potatoes as the plant grows and climbs toward the top of the bucket. Harvest takes place when the green foliage naturally dies off and after the bucket is full of soil and potatoes.
Harvesting is as simple as dumping the bucket out. This is way easier than digging in the hard ground and accidentally stabbing perfectly good potatoes with the digging fork. It is more transportable too. I've moved my bucket inside when the temperatures have dipped around and below freezing. I'm really excited about this project.
There are great square foot gardening books for a raised bed garden. They describe how many plants and the types of plants that will grow in a square foot of soil. The books also give instructions on a soilless mix for successful planting. You can start a small raised bed and add on more raised beds and/or containers as you enjoy your garden. It's all about a successful garden experience.
If a garden structure isn't for you and you want to garden in buckets or pots, keep in mind how much soil a plant will need. One (not two) tomato plant will easily grow in a five-gallon bucket and should be staked or in a tomato cage. Since tomatoes are America's most favorite vegetable to grow, I'll quickly talk about tomatoes.
If you are selecting tomato plants, there are two basic kinds, determinate and indeterminate. Determinate tomatoes have smaller bush like plants that ripen early. The shoots stop growing after they set blooms, then the plant dies back after they have produced their crop. Examples of determinate varieties are: Celebrity, Valley Girl, Washington Cherry, Amish Paste, Rutgers, and Marglobe.
Indeterminate tomatoes have a vine-like structure and they ripen over a longer period of time as they form flowers along the shoots and their shoots keep growing throughout the season. They can grow over 6 foot per season.
Some indeterminate examples are: Beefsteak, Big Boy, Brandywine, Sungold, Mortgage Lifter and Sweet Million. Sometimes labeled as semi-determinate (but are indeterminate) are Celebrity and Early Girl as they mature early and die back.
Plant your tomatoes early so they have plenty of time to grow and set blossoms before the summer temperatures rise. Tomatoes don't set blossoms after the summer temperatures reach 90 degrees. Indeterminate tomatoes will set blossoms again when temperatures cool back down.
I like keeping a journal of what plants I enjoy and what I didn't. Soil tests results and soil amendments are also valuable to record in the journal. If you are interested in a garden journal, we have them for sale at the U of I Extension office. Master Gardeners are here to answer all of your questions, we can instruct you on how to gather a soil sample and let you know where to mail it, and please, do not be afraid to ask questions. Call our Hort-Hotline!
