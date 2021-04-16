YARD AND GARDEN: Potatoes, tomatoes and containers

This week Master Gardener Darla Chouinard shares some tips on getting your plants started.

Spring has finally arrived and we have been working with kids to get them interested in gardening and watching seeds sprout and grow. At our last workshop, we made seed tape, grass seed heads (made from pantyhose potting mix and grass seed), and made newspaper seed starting pots complete with a selection of seeds to choose from. It is inspiring to hear how the kids projects are progressing and to learn that they are enjoying watching them grow. We are all still learning and experimenting.

I find myself trying to inspire kids to be interested in gardening, and it seems that not only are kids interested but some of my adult friends have become interested in gardening as well. It is desirable to grow and know where your food comes from.

My suggestion to you is to start out small. Everyone can plant something and you don't have to till up your back yard to garden. Choose a large pot or drill holes in the bottom of a bucket, so that it drains. You can also use a commercially purchased raised bed or make a homemade bed from untreated lumber, or even a stock tank as long as it has good drainage.