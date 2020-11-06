YARD AND GARDEN: Ready or not, it's fall gardening time

Ready or not, here it comes.

Fall that is, which will be followed soon thereafter by winter.

Have you begun the cleanup of your garden? There are quite a number of different opinions of when and how this should be done.

One school of thought is that we should go into our gardens after the first few freezes and remove all annuals, cut all perennials to the ground, remove any weeds that are sprouting, and compost material only if you are sure the temperature of your compost pile is hot enough to kill any eggs or disease organisms that may be on the plants. The reasoning is that it will rid the garden of diseased material, and eggs of harmful insects. This would decrease the amount of herbicides and pesticides needed in the following year and do less harm to the pollinators. It would also decrease material that harbors pests such as voles. In addition, the garden would be clean and ready for spring when it comes.