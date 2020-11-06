YARD AND GARDEN: Ready or not, it's fall gardening time

Ready or not, here it comes.
Fall that is, which will be followed soon thereafter by winter.
Have you begun the cleanup of your garden? There are quite a number of different opinions of when and how this should be done.
One school of thought is that we should go into our gardens after the first few freezes and remove all annuals, cut all perennials to the ground, remove any weeds that are sprouting, and compost material only if you are sure the temperature of your compost pile is hot enough to kill any eggs or disease organisms that may be on the plants. The reasoning is that it will rid the garden of diseased material, and eggs of harmful insects. This would decrease the amount of herbicides and pesticides needed in the following year and do less harm to the pollinators. It would also decrease material that harbors pests such as voles. In addition, the garden would be clean and ready for spring when it comes.
An opposing line of reasoning is to leave as many of the perennials and as many of the leaves as possible. The pithy stems of perennials such as bee balm, asters, etc. provide places for pollinators and their eggs to overwinter. Fallen leaves and decaying sticks and wood provide homes and nest sites as well as winter coverage for insects such as native bees, lady beetles, and fireflies. Dead material also protects the roots of plants during freezing weather and some of it breaks down to replace nutrients in the soil.
Somewhere between these two, is how most of us approach the job.
This entails cleaning up the garden over time. Instead of trying to clean all of the garden at once, they choose which plants to remove based on the species of plant and the condition of the plant going into fall. Plants that may be notorious for harboring disease should be one of the first to go. Peony leaves, for example, which may show signs of disease can be cut early. Plants that produce massive numbers of seeds that germinate everywhere can also be included in the early list. For me, that includes all of my joe pye plants and asters, some of the ornamental grasses and anything that is invasive or aggressive.
This method allows you to leave plants such as coneflowers and rudbeckias with seed heads that are food for birds and homes for beneficial insects and pollinators. These plants also create winter interest in your garden. The seed heads of coneflowers, prairie dropseeds, and reed grasses are often beautiful until spring.
Whichever method you follow, you are not wrong. Choose what works best for you and your circumstances. Probably the main thing to remember is to go out into your garden and see how your plants are doing and have fun doing it.
If you have questions about your garden or landscape, contact a master gardener at the University of Illinois Extension office in Mattoon at 217-345-7034 or our online hotline at https://forms.illinois.edu/sec/1523725. Be sure to visit U of I Extension's horticulture website http://web.extension.illinois.edu/ccdms/ and like the Master Gardeners' Facebook page www.facebook.com/ColesCountyMasterGardeners.
