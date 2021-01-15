YARD AND GARDEN: Reflections on low light plants

Recently, a friend asked me what plants are best for a room with no windows and low light. This question made me reflect on a planter that I have in my own house.
For the past 28 years, I've been planting beautiful plants in my bathroom planter and giving them the best care to watch them dwindle away and suffer a long drawn out death, and it was time to change that up.
I planted traditional low light plants like Peace lily, Zamioculcas Zamiifolia (ZZ plant), Arrowhead plant, and Dracaena trifasciata. Other great low-light choices include nerve plant, dumb canes, Chinese evergreens, spider plant, devil's ivy, bromeliads, philodendrons, lucky bamboo, and common ivy.
Plant lights are an option for a low light situation and should be placed 24 to 36 inches from the plants for the light to be effective. Yet, this depends on the light source and the wattage. Plants can survive on indoor lights that replicate the natural solar spectrum. LED lights are very customizable and come in a variety of fixtures and bulbs. You will want to make sure they emit the correct amounts of red, blue and other wavelengths for your particular plant selection. Plants can grow under continuous light but prefer a period of darkness daily. They appreciate 12-18 hours of light each day.
Since my light fixture is farther away than the recommended distance, it didn't work very well and hanging a lower grow light wasn't really the decorative look I was going for. To give my planter an update before the holidays, I painted a thick repurposed Styrofoam lid that I cut to size and placed it in the planter. I color matched the paint the same color as the dried moss that I placed around the succulents.
I positioned a cool piece of grapevine in the planter to give it some additional visual interest and had fun putting fake succulents in my arrangement. The succulent collections that I ordered, arrived with a variety of colors, textures and heights. I arranged the succulents from short in the front to taller in the back and mixed the textures.
If you are a habitual plant murderer with a bad environment to grow plants and you don't want to go with fake plants, you could also set up a village in a planter and change it up every season. There are so many creative things you can do in this space.
My friend, she has a beautiful Monstera deliciosa or Swiss-cheese plant....is it real? Nope. I had to ask. I have decided that there is no shame in faking it!
