YARD AND GARDEN: So many uses for Cinnamon!

Holiday flavors and scents start tickling our senses starting with the Thanksgiving holiday. My favorite is cinnamon because it is so versatile. Its smell rekindles my memories of warm cinnamon rolls on Christmas morning.

Cinnamon has been used for thousands of years for its antimicrobial properties, medicinal uses, and for cooking. It was once considered more valuable than gold. It is used worldwide in a variety of sweet and savory dishes. There are different varieties but there are two types that we commonly consume. They are Ceylon cinnamon (Cinnamomum zeylanicum) which is from Sri Lanka, and cassia cinnamon also known as Cinnamomum aromaticum or Cinnamomum cassia, which is from China.

Cinnamon sticks are also called quills and are harvested from the phloem layer or bark of the tree. The powder that we use is from the quills that are ground into a fine powder.

We bake the sweet and warm flavor of cinnamon into breads, cakes, pies, puddings, and cookies. It is also delicious on sweet potatoes, squash, pumpkins, and other savory dishes and soups. It can also be added to cocoa, horchata, or consumed as a tea.

I recently discovered that there were different types of cinnamon when I ordered essential oils to make foaming soap. My soap recipe includes cinnamon, orange, clove, nutmeg, and vanilla essential oils that are mixed with water and foaming soap powder. It smells fabulous.

My foaming soap concoction morphed into the idea for a simmer pot. A simmer pot is a pot of spices and fruits, commonly found in mulling spices, that are simmered on low heat, in water to scent our homes. I made a simple simmer pot using an orange, cinnamon sticks, cloves, and water in my crock pot on the low heat setting. If you use a crock pot with a lid to make your simmer pot, you don’t have to keep a super close eye on it. The lid helps keep the pot from drying out and the scent manages to escape.

Plan ahead by saving citrus peels (orange, lemon, lime and grapefruit) in a bag in the freezer until you have plenty. This is also a perfect opportunity to use up "slightly over the hill" fruit that nobody is going to eat. In addition to cinnamon sticks, cranberries, whole spices like peppercorns, cloves, and star anise can go into a crock-pot to add festive fragrance to your holiday home. Ground spices or essential oils may be used in a pinch. A savory simmer-pot may also be created. You can include sage, rose petals, eucalyptus, bay, and other compatible herbs.

To gather your items for your simmer pot you can also take a winter nature hike and forage for interesting scented items like pine, cedar, spruce, pinecones, and tree bark. The sap may make a sticky film in your simmer-pot so maybe don't use your favorite crock-pot or use a crock pot liner for easy clean up.

What spices conjure special holiday memories for you?

A recipe for a Holiday "Simmer Pot" you can try:

• 1 orange - sliced

• 1 lemon - sliced

• 1 1/2 cup cranberries

• 2 cinnamon sticks

• 1 teaspoon whole cloves

• 1 teaspoon vanilla

• 1/2 cup chopped pine or spruce needles

• a pinecone

Fill pot with water, add ingredients, and heat. Do not eat or drink.