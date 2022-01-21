YARD AND GARDEN: Sometimes gardening can be very irritating

Master Gardener Darla Chouinard exposes us to urushiol.

One part of the Master Gardener program that I enjoy is researching plants and plant families. I recently decided to investigate plants that contain the oil urushiol. For a very long time, I've made it a point to avoid the most common weed that contains urushiol in my yard, poison ivy.

I am one of those people who easily get the telltale miserable, itchy, blistery, rash that comes from pulling weeds, working with firewood, hiking off the path, touching a dog who has been in a patch of the noxious weed, and I also get it any time of year from doing laundry that has been exposed to poison ivy. It does not have to be actively growing at the time of exposure and you can develop a rash from the bare stems after the leaves have fallen.

The name urushiol comes from a Japanese word for lacquer, Urushi. Plants in the Anacardiaceae family contain the scentless, mostly colorless sap that is made up of numerous toxic compounds. The toxin can contaminate clothes, fur, tools, or most anything it comes into contact with for up to 5 years. Careful washing can eliminate the oil.

Most of the symptoms caused by the sap include swelling, redness, a miserable, itchy rash, and oozy blisters. After the oils are removed, however, the weeping blisters cannot spread the rash.

About 80-85% of the population is sensitive to these toxins and can develop a reaction to them through direct contact, or airborne contamination. If you burn a plant containing urushiol oil, you can inhale the airborne oils and it can cause respiratory problems.

The most obvious toxic plants in this family are poison ivy, poison oak, and poison sumac. The most surprising family members include mangoes, pistachios, cashews, and Peruvian pepper. The oil is found in all parts of the plant - leaves, stems, and roots. Pistachios contain the toxin but do not cause a rash. Cashews are roasted at high temperatures that kill the toxin and they are always shelled because the shell contains toxic oils. The skin of mangoes contains a concentration of oils, but I found out the hard way that I also need to avoid the fruit. It is uncommon to react to mangoes.

Mangoes are a very popular and delicious fruit that has been hailed as the "king of fruits" or the "fruit of the gods”. They are used around the world in a variety of delicious recipes, made into juices, smoothies, ice cream, pies, and eaten plain. They are also dried and used as a spice. It is a very nutritious fruit that contains healthy vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and enzymes. They contain vitamins A and C, iron, potassium, and magnesium.

When your skin comes in contact with the oils from poisonous plants, it absorbs immediately and can take 12 to 72 hours for a reaction to appear. Sometimes the rash can take one to three weeks to go away and some unlucky people need steroids to assist in drying and calming the rash by quieting the body's immune system reaction. Also, the more exposure you have to this invader, the more severe the reaction can be.

There are anti-ivy products at the pharmacy that you can purchase. Some products you apply before exposure to prevent contact or absorption, and others you wash with to remove the oils on your skin. You can also use a dish detergent to remove and dry out the oils. If your rash is bothersome, do not hesitate to go to the doctor to get the proper medicine to get it under control.

There is a lucky group of people who are immune to the allergen urushiol. However, you can develop a sensitivity at any time in your life, and not everyone has the same intensity of a reaction.

Another ivy that can cause skin irritation is English Ivy (Hedera helix) in the Araliaceae family. There is no botanical relationship to poison ivy however, it is related to ginseng. I've had a firsthand negative experience with this plant. One in 10,000 people is allergic to English ivy. The substance in the ivy that is toxic to some is called falcarinol. My reaction to English ivy was more intense and took longer to heal than poison ivy. So, take care when handling this plant.

If you have allergies or sensitivities to a particular food or plant, investigate that plant's family members to see if they could be a problem for you.

If you have questions about your garden or landscape, contact a master gardener at the University of Illinois Extension office in Mattoon at 217-345-7034.

