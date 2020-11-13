YARD AND GARDEN: Sowing seeds in recycled containers and making mini-greenhouses

Many annual seeds (plants that live one year), like marigolds and sunflowers, have soft shells and can simply be sown in the spring. But some perennials, (plants that live for more than one year) especially native wildflowers, have a tough seed coating that helps protect the outer shell from breaking and sprouting too early. This mechanism helps prevent the seeds from being tricked into coming out of dormancy until it’s just the right time. These seeds may require cold moist stratification.
Seeds with soft shells can be sown in January or February into moist potting soil in clean food containers, then placed outside in a sheltered place. You don’t need to water them again until planting.
For seed shells with hard shells a bit more effort is required. To cold stratify hard shell seeds use the following procedure:
One month before planting time (In central Illinois this would be mid-April):
- Soak your seeds for 1-2 hours.
- Use a paper towel or coffee filter to drain the water.
- Spread seeds out in a single layer on the paper towel/filter.
- Wrap a dry paper towel around the damp paper towel to help keep things moist but not too wet (which could become moldy).
- Place in a zipper bag and seal.
- Label the variety and date clearly on the bag.
- Place in the refrigerator for 1 month before planting. If seedlings start to sprout in the bag in the refrigerator, remove immediately and either plant in the ground or in pots until it’s time to plant outdoors.
Here is a list of some seeds that require cold moist stratification. Pollinators adore these plants.
Milkweed, Prairie Coneflower, Pincushion Flower (Scabiosa), Perennial Sunflowers (Helianthus), Rudbeckia (black-eyed susan), Coneflower, Larkspur (Delphinium), Ironweed
You can make mini greenhouses from clean food containers to sow seeds.
MATERIALS NEEDED:
- Recycled milk jugs, juice jugs, quart cottage cheese, yogurt containers
- Potting soil
- Permanent marker or eyebrow pencil to label containers and write planting date
- Look up the seeds you are planting to find out the planting depth they need.
SUPERVISE CHILDREN CLOSELY OR ADULT PERFORM
- Ice pick for poking holes in bottom for drainage and holes for pipe cleaner fasteners
- Box cutters or scissors
HOW TO CONSTRUCT THE “GREENHOUSES”
Quart sized yogurt containers
- Punch 3 or 4 holes in the bottom for drainage.
- Cut a 3-inch diameter window in the lids.
- Label with date and type of seed.
- Add 3 inches of moist potting soil.
- Plant the seeds at the proper depth.
- Cover carton with clear plastic, then replace lid to hold plastic on.
- Poke a hole in the plastic for ventilation.
Milk and juice jugs
- Poke 3-4 holes in the bottom for drainage.
- Cut container almost in half – leaving a “hinge” on one side.
- Label with date and type of seed.
- Put in three inches of moist soil and plant the seeds at the proper depth.
- Poke a hole near the cut edge of both the top and the bottom opposite the “hinge”. Use a 2” section of a pipe cleaner bent in a C shape to fasten the container.
When danger of frost is past, about the middle of May, around Mother’s Day, carefully dig the baby plants with soil from their “greenhouse” and plant them in a flower bed with plenty of sun. Water them well, then continue to water them if there is not at least 1 inch of rain a week.
BE A SCIENTIST
- In a notebook keep a journal to record data, planting and germination dates, hypotheses (what you THINK will happen) and observations and measurements
- Take photos; caption them
To save seeds for next year, wait until the pods/flowers are completely brown.
Another learning experience: Dried flower heads from friends and neighbors – separate seeds from chaff - what are seeds and what is not?
If you have questions about your garden or landscape, contact a master gardener at the University of Illinois Extension office in Mattoon at 217-345-7034 or our online hotline at https://forms.illinois.edu/sec/1523725. Be sure to visit U of I Extension's horticulture website http://web.extension.illinois.edu/ccdms/ and like the Master Gardeners' Facebook page www.facebook.com/ColesCountyMasterGardeners.
