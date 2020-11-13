YARD AND GARDEN: Sowing seeds in recycled containers and making mini-greenhouses

Many annual seeds (plants that live one year), like marigolds and sunflowers, have soft shells and can simply be sown in the spring. But some perennials, (plants that live for more than one year) especially native wildflowers, have a tough seed coating that helps protect the outer shell from breaking and sprouting too early. This mechanism helps prevent the seeds from being tricked into coming out of dormancy until it’s just the right time. These seeds may require cold moist stratification.