Join Master Gardeners for a fun morning of door prizes, a silent auction, buy-it-now sales tables, yummy snacks, chatting with gardening friends and listening to engaging speakers both beginning and expert gardeners will enjoy!

This exciting event takes place on Saturday, February 25, from 8 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., at the lovely, spacious Broadway Christian Church at 1205 S 9th St. in Mattoon, across from the Mattoon Middle School.

Reserve your place at go.illinois.edu/SPRING23.

Get together with friends, have a “designated registrar” and have a registration party. With the online registration, you have the option to pay with credit card, check or cash. Plus, by pre-registering you save $5!

After you register and while you’re still on the website, browse around for a wealth of gardening information including great videos. Bookmark it to your favorites.

Speakers for this event include Extension Horticulture Educator Ken Johnson presenting "All About Tomatoes and Peppers." Tomatoes and peppers are some of the most commonly-grown plants in vegetable gardens. Learn some tips and tricks for growing these popular plants as well as how to manage common pests and diseases.

Extension Energy and Environmental Stewardship Educator Duane Friend will present "Soil Health." Maintaining soil health is vital for plant health and vitality. Loss of organic matter, soil erosion, and destruction of soil structure leads to less water and nutrients being available or accessible to plants. Duane will discuss these processes and provide options for maintaining the best soil possible.

Diane Anderson will share design techniques on how to incorporate beautiful art into your garden spaces and landscapes. She has a great slide show of examples and techniques to create eye-catching focal points throughout your garden. Rumor has it that she's also bringing a tableful of show-and-tell items shown in her slide show so you can see them up close and personal.

This fantastic event is only $25 to attend ($30 at the door). This includes delicious, refreshments for the duration of the program. There will also be a silent auction of fabulous garden-related items and buy-it-now tables to purchase items for your home and garden. Come with your gardening questions and the Master Gardeners will be happy to try to answer them.

For more information call 217-345-7034.

Mark your calendar for the Annual Master Gardener Plant Sale: Mother's Day weekend, Saturday, May 13, 9 a.m.-noon at Lytle Park in Mattoon.