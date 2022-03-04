YARD AND GARDEN: Spring into Gardening offers guest speakers, silent auction, sales booth and more

MATTOON — The upcoming 12th annual Spring into Gardening event will offer gardening education speakers, a silent auction, and a sales booth to help community members start the growing season.

The University of Illinois Extension Master Gardeners of Coles, Cumberland, Douglas, Moultrie and Shelby counties will present this workshop from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, March 5, at Broadway Christian Church, 1205 S. Ninth St., in Mattoon. The doors will open at 8 a.m. for check-in. The cost for the event is $30 per person, including resources and refreshments.

Master Gardener volunteers plan and present Spring into Gardening each year to provide a continuing education opportunity for area gardeners, homeowners, and landowners. In addition, revenue from the event helps these volunteers present workshops and other learning opportunities to the community throughout the year.

“As Master Gardeners work on our final preparations for our Spring into Gardening event for 2022, I think about all the opportunities that will be available to those who attend,” said volunteer Glenda Fitzgerald. She and Brenda Pierce are serving as co-leaders for the event.

Fitzgerald said participants could win a door prize, be a top bidder in the silent auction, purchase something beautiful at the garden novelties and handmade items sales booth and learn important information about gardening.

“Through learning how to improve our gardening, we also improve our environment. I encourage you to join us in this event for the community and will be looking forward to meeting you when you arrive,” Fitzgerald said.

Spring into Gardening’s lineup of guest speakers from Extension features Horticulture Educator Ken Johnson, 8:40-9:35 a.m.; Horticulture Educator Jennifer Fishburn, 9:40-10:35 a.m.; and Environmental and Energy Stewardship Educator Duane Friend, 11:20 a.m.-12:15 p.m.

Johnson will present information on how to use raised beds to maximize space for vegetable production, including garden placement and plant selection. Fishburn will explain pollinator plant options to produce beautiful and fruitful habitat for pollinators. Friend will talk about how to produce high-quality, nutrient rich compost by selecting the right mix of materials.

Walk-in registrations will be accepted. To keep participants safe, face coverings will be required; and refreshments will be served in a designated area.

Illinois Extension leads public outreach for University of Illinois by translating research into action plans that allow Illinois families, businesses, and community leaders to solve problems, make informed decisions, and adapt to changes and opportunities.

