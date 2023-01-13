YARD AND GARDEN: Start a garden outside with winter seed sowing

This project would be a wonderful educational experience for your child, grandchild or special neighbor.

Have you heard of winter seed sowing?

Winter sowing is the process of sowing seeds outdoors in the winter in milk carton greenhouses. Winter seed sowing allows mother nature to cold stratify, or naturally break tough seed coats of seeds and allows the seeds to germinate while we are still getting freezing temperatures at night.

By using miniature greenhouses and winter sowing, the seedlings can survive low temperatures and be “cold hardy” by early spring. So you don’t have to “harden them off” like seedlings started indoors. These guys are tough and ready to plant in the ground directly after the last frost date — around mid-May in Central Illinois.

Steps to creating a milk carton greenhouseMaterials:

Clean plastic gallon milk jugs without lids

Coffee filters

8 cups of basic potting soil per greenhouse (not seed-starting mix or garden soil)

Seeds – kale, broccoli, spinach, Brussels sprouts, petunias and cosmos work well

Pipe cleaners cut in three-inch lengths

Pointed scissors, box cutter, or phillips-head screwdriver

Grease pencil/china marker

Watering can or sprayer

Large rubber band

First, pre-moisten your potting soil just enough so that it forms a ball when you squeeze it but no water drips out.

Use a sharp instrument to add 6-8 pea-sized drain holes to the bottom of the milk jug. Stretch a large rubber band around the lower middle of the carton just below the handle. Use it as a guide to draw a cutting a line everywhere except just below the handle, creating a hinge. Remove the rubber band. Cut the line with a box cutter or sharp scissors.

Put a coffee filter in the bottom. This will help prevent slug incursion. Fill the bottoms of the milk jugs with pre-moistened soil to about ½ inch below the cut line.

Plant your seeds, using seed packet instruction planting depth and spacing. If you choose to sow them more thickly, be prepared for the need to tease them apart at transplant time.

Important note. Label your containers on the outside and stick the same information on a tag inside the jug. Write the date and seed name on the jug as well as on a separate inside label. Use a grease pencil, china marker, eyebrow pencil or paint pen. “Sharpie” permanent markers will fade and be unreadable by the end of the winter. Wooden tongue depressors deteriorate.

Use poly tape or duct tape to seal your containers around the middle. Two or 3 shorter strips are easier to manage than one long one. An alternate fastening method is to poke a hole in the top and bottom about one-half inch on either side of the front cut edge. Thread a three-inch length of pipe cleaner through the holes to serve as a fastener.

Put your jugs in an area that receives winter sun and is safe from strong winds. Do not place them on a covered porch. The seeds require moisture from the rain and snow. You shouldn’t need to water your containers but do check periodically by lifting them. If they feel heavy, and have condensed moisture on the inside, they’re OK. If they feel light, use a gentle sprinkle with a mister through the lid hole so as not to dislodge the seeds.

Once temperatures remain reliably above freezing, put the containers in a location that receives morning sun/afternoon shade. This step is really helpful and important. The morning sun will warm the mini-greenhouses for germination, but avoid the drying afternoon sun. When outdoor temps consistently hover around 60F, cut off or fold back the upper section so the seedlings won’t get cooked.

Wait to transplant seedling until they have two sets of actual leaves. (The first two leaves are seed leaves, called cotyledons). You can put them into individual pots, or if the frost-free date of mid-May is past, you can transplant them directly into the garden. Shelter your transplants in moist soil in the shade for a week or so in order to lessen transplant shock.

If you have four-legged nibbling critters on your property, be sure to make preparations for keeping your pampered seedlings safe from them.

If you have questions about your garden or landscape, contact a master gardener at the University of Illinois Extension office in Mattoon at 217-345-7034 or through its online hotline at forms.illinois.edu/sec/1523725.