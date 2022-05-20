YARD AND GARDEN: Sweet peas aren't your garden variety pea

Is there a flower that reminds you of someone special? While I'm preparing my garden beds in the springtime, I think of each of my grandmothers. They had flowers in their gardens that were both magical to me and they were vastly different, just like my grandmothers.

My maternal grandmother had sweet peas growing along her foundation. She didn't appreciate them as much as I did. She told me to pull all of them and take them with me! They always wilted by the time I arrived home, so I left some to enjoy when I came back to visit. As a kid, I thought they were the most beautiful pink magical flower and plant in the world.

As the bright pink flower would start to fade, it turned purple. I really enjoyed looking for them every spring and was drawn to them every time I visited. Not only did they have beautiful blooms, they also had interesting tendrils that would grab onto a neighboring plant or trellis to climb.

Sweet peas are known as romantic flowers because of their enchanting fragrance. They usually bloom around June 21 - the longest day of the year. If you have never had the pleasure of growing sweet peas, they are climbing plants that have clusters of beautiful blooms that resemble fringed butterflies.

Their stems appear to be folded and are sturdy enough to support stems up to six feet tall and many blooms. The cultivars come in a variety of many colors including, red, pink, blue, white, and lavender. They should be planted in early spring or late winter and presoaking the seeds will help them germinate faster.

They were discovered in 1696 by a Franciscan monk, Father Cupani who found them on the hillsides of Sicily. He was so captivated by their beauty and fragrance that he gathered the plant and planted sweet pea seeds in his monastery garden. He also sent the seeds to growers around the world.

Do not confuse sweet peas with the garden variety of peas. Lathyrus odoratus (annual) and Lathyrus latifolius (perennial) are in the legume family, however, are not edible. All "sweet pea" plants, flowers, and seeds are toxic and should not be eaten.

The garden pea family members, Pisum sativum, English peas, sugar snap peas, snow peas, and pea pods are edible and delicious. Their blooms and plants resemble the non-edible variety.

Sweet peas are commonly found in cottage or informal gardens and work well as cut flowers. They work well to climb up a trellis, or fence or can also "spill out" of a planter.

Does gardening bring back childhood memories of someone's garden, an arrangement, or a special meal?

