YARD AND GARDEN: Take steps against pantry pests

Back in my Pioneer Woman Days, I bought a large bag of wheat berries to grind up with a hand grinder we'd purchased from an Amish hardware store.

I ground it to make our own whole wheat flour for bread. Sometime later, I noticed annoying little fluttery things appearing around our kitchen.

It turns out we were inadvertent hosts to Indian meal moths. They can invade our homes in bird food, dry cat and dog food, and bulk purchases of beans, flour, grains, dried fruits and spices. Once they are nestled in the warm house environment, their life cycles take off, and unless that cycle is interrupted, each successive generation increases exponentially.

The Indian meal moth is the most common moth to invade kitchens. The adult moth has a wingspan of about 3/4-inch and the forewings are banded whitish gray and copper. Females lay eggs on a variety of plant products. The eggs hatch into small whitish larvae within a few days. The larvae feed on the food and spin webs as they crawl away from their feeding site to pupate in crevices. This webbing is often the first evidence of an infestation. The moth completes its life cycle in six to eight weeks.

To get rid of them, discard the contaminated food (you can scatter it outside as a treat for the birds). Vacuum and wash all cupboards and crevices with a strong soap and water solution. Some beetles and larvae can chew through cardboard, waxed paper, cellophane, and plastic bags to get at the food inside. Therefore, you'll want to store the food in airtight containers and open them only long enough to remove the necessary food. There are food-safe products on the market to prevent their proliferation.

Here is an excerpt of an article I wrote last year, which bears repeating for our winter wildlife.

Many of us proudly turn our gardens into a wildlife-friendly habitats during the growing season. Why not continue that worthwhile endeavor during the rest of the year? The Audubon and the Xerces (butterfly) societies promote minimal fall garden cleanup. It is time for us gardeners to get on board.

The insects and birds do not go away in winter. Cleaning up your garden — deadheading, raking up leaves, cutting back plants — removes essential nutrients for the creatures you spend your summers trying to attract. During the winter, your garden is doing important work on behalf of the environment. If you have worked to create wildlife habitat, understand that it needs to be a year-round habitat. Otherwise, you undo the good deeds you have done during the growing season to support birds and beneficial insects.

Here’s the plan: Let the leaves lie. Let the brown spent flowers stay where they are. Resist the urge to cut back and tidy up until springtime. Be strong. You can do it.

LOOKING AHEAD: Please mark your calendar for our annual Spring Into Gardening event Saturday, Feb. 25, and the annual plant sale on Saturday, May 13.