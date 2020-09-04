YARD AND GARDEN: Taken a walk in the park lately?

With a little time left, we decided to go look at plants in Lytle Park. This is a park that I have spent many hours enjoying with my children and grandchildren but hadn’t spent time in recently. The hardscape is even better than it was ten years ago when the grandchildren were little. The sculptures of playing children, the playground equipment, tennis courts etc. are even better but I was there to see plants. Many of the natives were the same as in Heritage Park but in addition there were tall spikes of bright red cardinal flower, huge stalks of prairie dock with its large basal leaves and six or seven feet tall sunflower style blooms, little clumps of butterfly weeds, lavender obedient plants, Solomon’s seal and giant stalks of stiff goldenrod which is a little known member of the golden rod family. We then headed to the raised beds on the east side of the park. If you want to see what can be done in raised beds, this is an important stop. In over twenty raised beds, all sorts of vegetables and herbs are not just growing but doing well. Tomatoes, peppers, herbs, and a great variety of produce grew there.