YARD AND GARDEN: Taken a walk in the park lately?

A few weeks ago, after a particularly long period of heat and humidity and months of trying to stay socially isolated because of the pandemic, I needed a trip. I convinced my husband to buy a soft drink and go for a walk in the park. (I’ve always been a cheap date.) We headed to Heritage Park at the corner of Broadway and 17th in Mattoon. I had driven by this park hundreds of times but never stopped. The sail-like structure and the huge rocks make a stunning first impression but hidden there are also identical streams gurgling over rocks on either side of the park and beautiful paths of brick and concrete as well as a boardwalk. But I didn’t come to see the hardscape. I was interested in the plants and wasn’t disappointed. This park has a large variety of native prairie plants.
Native plants have been around since before settlers from other continents came to North America. They are so important in our environment because they provide food, shelter, and homes to the insects and other animals that are also native. Prairie dropseed, a short airy grass, was fully seeded out. The seed heads smell of theater popcorn. This grass is small enough to fit in even a backyard garden. Little blue stem and big blue stem were also showing their turkey foot shaped seed heads. There are many cultivars of little blue stem which range from blue foliage to nearly bronze that would make excellent specimens for a small yard. Gramma grass was abundant. So you don’t think the park was all grasses, there was an abundance of other flowering plants. Nodding onions, blazing stars, prairie coneflowers, purple coneflowers, milkweeds, mint, and goldenrod were all in bloom. While not in bloom, blue star, asters, and boneset were growing well. Rattlesnake master with its gray thistle-like stalks was a temporary perch for a goldfinch and were scattered around the park. I quickly counted more than two dozen prairie plants but I’m sure there were some I missed. Besides the goldfinch, we saw a chipping sparrow searching for food, three species of butterflies and numerous other insects.
With a little time left, we decided to go look at plants in Lytle Park. This is a park that I have spent many hours enjoying with my children and grandchildren but hadn’t spent time in recently. The hardscape is even better than it was ten years ago when the grandchildren were little. The sculptures of playing children, the playground equipment, tennis courts etc. are even better but I was there to see plants. Many of the natives were the same as in Heritage Park but in addition there were tall spikes of bright red cardinal flower, huge stalks of prairie dock with its large basal leaves and six or seven feet tall sunflower style blooms, little clumps of butterfly weeds, lavender obedient plants, Solomon’s seal and giant stalks of stiff goldenrod which is a little known member of the golden rod family. We then headed to the raised beds on the east side of the park. If you want to see what can be done in raised beds, this is an important stop. In over twenty raised beds, all sorts of vegetables and herbs are not just growing but doing well. Tomatoes, peppers, herbs, and a great variety of produce grew there.
I know some of you do not grow prairie plants because you think they are too big and aggressive or too wild looking but I think a little time in these two parks will make you see that they have their own beauty and there might be one or two that would work well in your garden or landscaping. I know there are other beautiful parks in Mattoon and Charleston, but my space and time were limited. One of my goals is to visit all of them and I hope each of you has time to explore some of them. I’d like to give kudos to those who planned and care for these parks. Don’t look for the weeds! Look for the flowers and you will see beauty.
If you have questions about your garden or landscape, contact a master gardener at the University of Illinois Extension office in Mattoon at 217-345-7034 or our online hotline at https://forms.illinois.edu/sec/1523725. Be sure to visit U of I Extension's horticulture website http://web.extension.illinois.edu/ccdms/ and like the Master Gardeners' Facebook page www.facebook.com/ColesCountyMasterGardeners.
