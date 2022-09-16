YARD AND GARDEN: Talking about turmeric

One thing I really look forward to on vacation is a farmer's market.

This summer, I went to a farmer's market with my daughter-in-law and her mom in Pensacola, Florida. One vendor had some amazing and unusual plants. I've learned from experience that the key to bringing home a plant from a different "USDA Plant Hardiness Zone" is that it should be a sturdy plant and that is fairly easy to care for. On this trip I purchased a turmeric plant.

Common turmeric or Curcuma is derived from the Sanskrit word Kumkuma which also means turmeric. It is a tropical plant that is a native species grown in Southern China, Northern Australia, New Guinea and Southeast Asia. It has been naturalized in warmer climates such as Florida, Central America, Africa and other tropical islands.

Not only is it a neat plant to look at, it is grown from tubers or rhizomes that boast excellent health benefits. The tubers have been used for herbal medicine and food flavoring for thousands of years and is an essential culinary ingredient in South Asian cuisine. Turmeric can be incorporated into soup, smoothies and teas and many other dishes.

When you purchase the supplement form of turmeric, the label usually includes Curcumin. Curcumin is a naturally occurring compound within the turmeric plant’s roots. It is used as an anti-inflammatory, antioxidant properties as well as pain management and digestion.

You can plant tubers from the produce section at the store, or online. To plant, place a couple tubers, (buds facing upwards) approximately two to four inches deep under rich, well drained soil in a 12-inch to 18-inch wide pot. It should sprout in 3 to 6 weeks. It grows 3 feet tall. They grow best outdoors in full sun to part shade. If the soil dries out quickly, place plant in a shadier location and make sure the soil stays constantly moist but not waterlogged. It should be fertilized spring or early summer with 5-10-10 fertilizer to stimulate root and beautiful flowers.

The turmeric plant has broad leaves that resemble a canna or a banana plant and the care is very similar. They don't overwinter outside in our cold winters. When the temperatures are in the 50's it should be brought inside and/or harvested for culinary use or to overwinter for spring planting.

It takes turmeric about 10 months to mature into a useable root. It can be harvested and processed when the stems start to turn brown and dry out. Wear gloves to prevent it from staining your hands yellow, cut the rhizomes from the stem and wash well. They can be stored in the refrigerator in an airtight container for about six months.

To make turmeric powder, boil the rhizomes for about five minutes to cure them. This softens the fibers and releases the flavor. Drain and pat dry. Cut them into pieces and dry in an oven or dehydrator on the lowest setting. Once the roots are dry and brittle, grind them with a spice mill or coffee grinder, into a fine powder. If you store in an airtight container away from sunlight it will last a year.

Should you want to plant mature rhizomes the following season, store the rhizomes as you would cannas - covered in dry peat moss in a dark, cool, well ventilated area to prevent them from dehydrating and rotting.

You never know what you will find at a farmer's market.