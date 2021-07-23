YARD AND GARDEN: Tasty vegetables can bring back fond garden memories

Master Gardener Juanita Sherwood shares memories of her family’s vegetable garden:

When I was a kid, by this time of year, my family had enjoyed onions, radishes, leaf lettuce, peas, a few new potatoes, and beets from our vegetable garden.

Those spring crops had come and gone. In mid-summer, we were into enjoying our summer harvest. My family’s favorite this time of year had to be sweet corn. There weren’t as many varieties then as now; everybody grew some variety of yellow.

My dad used to have a hay baler which he used for custom hay baking after he had completed his own. He called one noon hour from another farm and asked my mom to bring him something that he needed. My mom, my siblings, and I were having lunch which included corn on the cob.

Not to be denied our corn, we kids grabbed our plates and got into the car. When we arrived at the field with what my dad needed, he looked in the car where he saw us 4 kids with plates on our laps eating corn on the cob. He threw up his hands, and walked off shaking his head.

Another thing that we planted plenty of and thoroughly enjoyed was tomatoes. We had a big dish of sliced ones on the table for both noon and evening meals. Mom used to can a lot of tomato juice.

We used a device that looked like a sauce pan with a screen in the bottom and a hand cranked press to extract the juice. Canning was hot work in a kitchen with no air conditioning, although we did have fans going to create a breeze.

One year, I needed to compete in a demonstration contest in 4-H to be eligible for an award of some sort. I decided on a tomato salad; the tomato was sliced vertically from top to almost the bottom, the slices spread apart, and then filled with cottage cheese.

In preparing the cheese stuffing, I needed to add salt and pepper. When I went to add a dash of salt, the top of the salt shaker fell off into the cheese. I would have just removed it and continued on except the judge put her hand up in a stop motion and yelled at me not to ruin that beautiful tomato.

If she had not done that, I would have just continued on after removing the salt shaker top. As it was, I got really nervous—and received a “B” on my demonstration! We had plenty of tomatoes in our garden. It didn’t matter if I “ruined” one.

We also planted cabbage seedlings and regularly made cole slaw out of the mature heads. One year we had some cabbages that were at least twice the size they normally were. They drew a lot of attention in my brother’s vegetable display at the fair.

We grew green peppers (often called mangoes by many locals) which sometimes found their way into the slaw. Occasionally we made stuffed green peppers. Never saw any of the red, yellow, or orange ones back then.

Probably the summer vegetable that we grew the most of and canned the most of was green beans. Fresh or canned, we cooked them the old fashioned way with bacon grease, onion, a touch of sugar, and sometimes big chunks of potatoes.

Processing the beans for eating or canning involved breaking the pods into pieces and breaking off the little “tails.” I wonder why those need removing…. I have been served whole green beans in a restaurant that were cooked crisp tender which still had the “tails” on.

We sometimes grew lima beans which were very difficult to shell as the pods were thick and tough. We also often grew pinto beans where the pods are allowed to dry before the beans are harvested.

Mom used to make pickles from cucumbers that we grew. Some pickles take a lot of time and effort to process. I don’t mean a few hours: it took days of changing the brine, quite a few spices, and lots of sugar and vinegar.

We generally did not grow melons—maybe because of the space the plants needed or the soil wasn’t right? My family bought those. After my dad had selected one or more watermelons from a seller, the seller would cut a triangular piece out and hand it to someone to taste.

The plug was put back into the hole to keep the juice in and keep a sticky mess from getting in the car. We bought cantaloupe too. I remember hearing people call them “mush or musk melons.”

Sometimes a pile of watermelons for sale in a yard would be replaced by pumpkins in the fall. We never raised them, either. I have tasted pumpkin pie made from pumpkin processed at home. Commercially canned pumpkin makes much better pie and other pumpkin baked goods, in my opinion.

Turnips were grown for harvest in the fall. I never liked them cooked as I thought they were too smelly. The lady who used to be in charge of the girls’ 4-H clubs in Coles County encouraged us to eat raw turnips. I liked those, but would not acquire any to eat that way today.

My family grew the vegetables that most other people in our community grew. I do not remember anyone growing broccoli, Brussel sprouts, eggplant, or cauliflower. I knew what they were from pictures, but never saw any in person. Red onions or red cabbage were rare as well.

There is a store in Mattoon on Western Avenue that has a seed display like several stores had when I was a kid. It is a wall of wooden drawers with colorful labels on the front. I don’t remember my mom or dad buying vegetable seed in small packets from wire displays that are common today.

Our seed was bought from a supplier that had those wooden drawers and presented to the purchaser in fat yellow or brown envelopes with the contents written on the front.

Thinking about those tasty vegetables we grew has brought back fond memories. Thanks for following me down memory lane.

Illinois Extension leads public outreach for University of Illinois by translating research into action plans that allow Illinois families, businesses, and community leaders to solve problems, make informed decisions, and adapt to changes and opportunities.

