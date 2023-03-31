If you do any gardening, I’m sure you have planted herbs but do you know that herbs were known many centuries ago? Early plant knowledge was passed on verbally, but as both knowledge and population grew, it became important to record the accumulated information on herbs so they could be safely identified, and their use and dosage determined. The earliest writing is about herbs because they were important to society in ceremonies, magic, and medicine.

Such a large range of herbs included plants that were important to people on many levels such as physical, mental, and spiritual. An early Western attempt to classify plants was made in the fourth century by Theophrastus, a Greek philosopher. He divided the plant world into trees, shrubs, and herbs, mainly by size. The herb grouping was similar to the large range now classified botanically as herbaceous. This concept is also reflected in the Book of Genesis, where God caused the earth “to bring forth grass, the herb-yielding seed, and the fruit-yielding fruit.”

Babylonian clay tablets from 3000 B.C. illustrate herbal medical treatments. In the next 1,000 years, many cultures like China, Egypt, and India developed a written record, mainly of medicinal herbs. The Chinese mythological Yan Emperor, Shen Nong, was said to have tasted many plants to determine which were poisonous. He cataloged 365 plants with notes on their effect on the human body, where they could be gathered, and how to preserve and administer them which established a standard for future pharmacies.

Egyptian writings dating from 1550 B.C. described medical uses and prescriptions plus aromatic and cosmetic uses and herbs' importance in religious ceremonies. At about the same time, descriptions of herbs and magical charms were explained in the sacred Ayurveda of India. Classical Greek and Roman writings tried to remove superstition. Dioscorides’s De Materia Medica of 512 A.D. describes 600 healing plants and is the earliest surviving herbal manual with illustrations and was used as the manual until the 17th century.

A feature of the first-century cookbook written by a Roman is the use of herbs in cooking. It used amazing combinations of herbs all in one dish. For centuries, herbs were a daily life staple. In 1699, John Evelyn of England wrote "Acetaria: A Discourse of Sallets." This book listed 73 salad herbs, giving details of the part of each herb used, whether seed, flower, bud, leaf, stalk, or root, and how it was best prepared as raw, chopped, steamed, blanched, or pickled. This broad usage continued for centuries which is known by the fact even 200 years ago the word vegetable was not commonly used. Instead, people spoke of “potherbs” to give bulk in the cooking pot, “saler” (salad/salty) herbs, and “sweet” herbs from which “compounds” were made.

Around the 16th century when communities were more secure, people started to develop gardens for pleasure and many books were written that described the plant's beauty rather than its usefulness. In his essay Of Gardens, Francis Bacon includes many herbs in his drawing of the ideal garden. His famous opening is often quoted: “God Almighty first planted a garden. And indeed, it is the purest of human pleasures. It is the greatest refreshment to the spirits of man.” He included many elements that are still of interest to gardeners planning a garden today.

In the 17th century, science emerged to classify plants, and botany and medicine went their separate ways. Great advances were made in herbal knowledge, using new technical skills to analyze a plant’s components and to produce standardized tinctures and extracts. However, as science developed its skill to make drugs, the use of herbs declined and our involvement with nature seemed to diminish. Then in 1931, an English woman, Mrs. Maude Grieve, decided to change this situation and wrote A Modern Herbal which drew together scientific and traditional information and a renewed interest in herbs began, perhaps encouraged by the food and medical shortage of World War I. Old seasonings, salad, and pot herbs were remembered. In the trenches, garlic, thyme, and moss were rediscovered and used to play a lifesaving medical role.

Today we have a renewed interest in herbs in many fields. There is a revival of the use in the culinary arts, and a growing interest in the cuisine of other cultures which has created a demand for unusual varieties of the plant.

From personal experience, I offer two suggestions. First plant your herb garden close to the entrance you use most so that you cut for use in the kitchen. Second plant anything in the mint family in a container as they have a bad habit of taking over the garden. Enjoy your herbs.