YARD AND GARDEN: The smell of sassafras can sure bring back memories

Coles County Master Gardener Juanita Sherwood shares her thoughts on sassafras.

I lived on a Coles County farm when I was growing up in the 1950s. There were certain things to be done at specific times of the year, one of which was followed religiously in my family in the spring: drinking sassafras tea.

My grandad used to dig the roots to brew the tea, and my mother would get out her special pan for brewing it. It was an old white granite pan that she only used for sassafras tea because the tea stained any pan it was brewed in. Her pan had been used for such purposes for many years and was stained very darkly inside.

Grandad washed the dirt from the roots and brought them into the house, and Mom covered them with water in her special pan and simmered the mixture until the tea was ready. You could smell it simmering in all of the downstairs rooms in our house. Yuck!

I hated sassafras tea then and I still do now. It was all I could do to keep from shivering in revulsion as I watched my grandad crumble up one of the homemade biscuits my mom baked for breakfast every morning into a large mug because I knew he was going to pour sassafras tea over it and eat it with a spoon. Ick!