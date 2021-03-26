YARD AND GARDEN: The smell of sassafras can sure bring back memories

Coles County Master Gardener Juanita Sherwood shares her thoughts on sassafras.
I lived on a Coles County farm when I was growing up in the 1950s. There were certain things to be done at specific times of the year, one of which was followed religiously in my family in the spring: drinking sassafras tea.
My grandad used to dig the roots to brew the tea, and my mother would get out her special pan for brewing it. It was an old white granite pan that she only used for sassafras tea because the tea stained any pan it was brewed in. Her pan had been used for such purposes for many years and was stained very darkly inside.
Grandad washed the dirt from the roots and brought them into the house, and Mom covered them with water in her special pan and simmered the mixture until the tea was ready. You could smell it simmering in all of the downstairs rooms in our house. Yuck!
I hated sassafras tea then and I still do now. It was all I could do to keep from shivering in revulsion as I watched my grandad crumble up one of the homemade biscuits my mom baked for breakfast every morning into a large mug because I knew he was going to pour sassafras tea over it and eat it with a spoon. Ick!
When I was growing up, it was believed that sassafras tea was a natural “spring tonic” that would cleanse the body to adjust to spring. My thinking was that if I had to use sassafras tea as a spring tonic, then my body was going to stay stuck in winter.
After I grew up and did my own grocery shopping, I sometimes noticed small plastic bags of something labeled sassafras in the produce section. It looked like bark rather than roots. Needless to say, I never bought any.
I also remember seeing bottles of some sort of “sassafras” concentrate to make tea. I never bought any of that, either, and cannot speak to how those products compared to the tea made from roots.
When I selected this topic to write about, I thought I might suggest that those of you who like sassafras get some roots and make the tea, maybe for old times’ sake.
After a bit of research, I would not recommend making sassafras tea from anything you might gather from nature yourself. The Food and Drug Administration stopped the sale of unprocessed sassafras back in 1960 because it contains Safrole, which is one of those products that has been shown to cause cancer in rats; in other words, it is considered a carcinogen.
If you enjoy root beer, then you might be partaking of sassafras or likely a substitute made for that purpose. Not to worry: before use in commercially made products, the safrole has been removed from the real sassafras.
The sassafras tree gives us another product besides tea called file (pronounced fee-ley and often written with an accent mark over the “e”) made from finely ground leaves of the sassafras tree and used in making gumbo and a few other Creole dishes — think Hank Williams’ song "Jambalaya."
Sassafras is considered the only spice native to the U.S. Europeans learned of its use from Native Americans who used it for both enhancing flavors in their food and medicinal purposes.
Sarsaparilla is a soft drink similar to root beer, a cousin to it, sort of. Its flavoring ingredient, however, is made from a vine, although some sources attribute it to sassafras.
The smell of sassafras sure brings back memories. While I still don’t care for the taste, you may find you like it. Give it a try and see what you think. Maybe sassafras tea would even serve to give you a spring boost.
