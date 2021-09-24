YARD AND GARDEN: The time is ripe for all things apples

One thing many of us equate with fall is the availability of many varieties of apples. Master Gardener Juanita Sherwood fondly recounts memories of apples this week.

Years ago, my husband’s aunt served an apple pie unlike any other I had ever eaten: it had no top crust, and after adding sliced apples to the unbaked pie shell, a mixture of cream, sugar, flour, and spice is poured over and baked—thus, apple cream pie.

The apples traditionally used for this pie are called “Early Harvest Apples.” They resemble Granny Smiths in appearance—green when ripe—which occurs anywhere from mid-July to early September, thus the name. The creamy white flesh is juicy and tart and great for baking when picked early. Sadly, they have come and gone for this year.

My mom used to make really good applesauce from apples that we had at the farm. It was pink and tart. I asked at an orchard once about what kind of apples they might have been. The owner was unsure but theorized it was an old variety. After further research, I still don’t know, but they sure made good applesauce! My dad’s favorites were Golden Delicious, an old traditional favorite. This apple has crisp flesh that is sweet and juicy. Mom used them for baking pies, and we did enjoy eating them raw as well.

My immediate family has always favored Jonathon apples, a dark to bright red apple. They are crisp, tender, juicy, aromatic, and moderately tart. Jonathan apples are another all-purpose apple. I personally like them for both cooking/baking and eating raw.

One of my sons-in-law really likes Winesaps, a deep red color apple. It tastes winey and tart and is good for cooking and eating but not especially satisfactory for baking. South Central Oregon where my son-in-law’s family lives, produces a lot of fruit, but he mentions Winesaps are not usually found there.

A rather new variety that many people have fallen in love with is Honeycrisp. These apples are extremely juicy and crisp and are excellent eaten raw but can also be used for baking and making applesauce. Honeycrisps used to be rather scarce, but are readily available now. They were developed at a university in Minnesota.

To honor educational occasions as a student council sponsor when I was teaching, the group often presented the staff in our building with apples. We generally got Red Delicious as they are a nice size and a beautiful shiny red. While it has a mild sweet flavor, I personally think their looks are far superior to their flavor.

I really enjoy Granny Smiths. They have been around since 1968 and originated in Australia. These tart green apples are of excellent quality for dessert or cooking and enjoyed fresh. Some apple varieties were simply lucky accidents rather than a planned outcome, which some sources say is the case with “Grannies.” Apple experts suggest the Granny Smith resulted from a cross between a Rome Beauty and a French crabapple.

While I don’t plan to make a habit of putting a recipe in my Master Gardener column every month, this one is too good not to share, and the time is ripe to use it—wink, wink….

Aunt Mary’s Apple Dumplings

Crust:

2 cups flour

1 teaspoon salt

2 teaspoons baking powder

3/4 cup of cold shortening

1/2 cup cold milk

Mix as for pie dough. Chill. Roll out and cut into five-inch squares.

Apple Filling

Peel, core, and cut into halves or quarters 3-4 apples. Wrap with dough squares.

Sauce

2 cups sugar

2 cups water

1/4 teaspoon cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon nutmeg

1/4 cup butter

Mix first four ingredients and boil for five minutes. Add 1/4 cup butter.

Baking instructions: In a nine-inch by 13-inch baking dish, place dough-wrapped apples at least an inch apart. Pour sauce into spaces around apples. Leave space between dumplings or sauce will all be absorbed. Bake at 375 degrees for 35 minutes or until apples are soft and dough is golden brown.

My family always seasoned apple pie with cinnamon and nutmeg; my mother-in-law’s family omitted the spices, chopped the apples, and flavored the pie filling with vanilla. Try that sometime. It’s pretty good!

Take advantage of apple season. You won’t be sorry.

If you have questions about your garden or landscape, contact a master gardener at the University of Illinois Extension office in Mattoon at 217-345-7034 or through our online hotline at https://forms.illinois.edu/sec/1523725. Be sure to visit U of I Extension's horticulture website http://web.extension.illinois.edu/ccdms/ and like the Master Gardeners' Facebook page www.facebook.com/ColesCountyMasterGardeners.

