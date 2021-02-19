YARD AND GARDEN: The weeds are growing...

It sounds like a plot for a B-grade science fiction movie.
While we socially distance and hide out in our homes to avoid the deadly virus, weeds are invading our garden spaces and lurking in those beds that we had so beautifully cleaned just last fall.
Unfortunately, it is not fiction. Have you walked through your vegetable plots and flower beds to see what is growing? If you are like many of us, you will observe some of your old enemies and maybe a few you don’t recognize.
On a trip to the hospital to get a vaccination last week I stopped at the idea garden just west of the emergency room. It was amazing the quantity of weeds in some of the beds. The soil was covered with them.
Henbit and deadnettle are growing unchecked at this time of year. Both are winter annuals. Winter annuals begin as seeds that germinate in the fall, do much of their growth in the winter months. By spring, they finish their growth, bloom, and produce masses of seeds which go back into the soil. When you are ready to plant, they will have taken over the open areas, forcing you to pull, hoe, or eradicate them by some other method. Henbit and deadnettle are both members of the mint family and as such have square stems. Henbit is generally taller and may grow to 16 inches in fertile soil. Lower leaves have petioles (stems) but the upper ones do not. Both of these mints have more or less tubular flowers that vary from a pinkish lavender to deep purple color.
If you have driven in rural areas in the spring, you have probably seen large areas of these weeds in fields that have not been planted. They can be quite beautiful in bloom; and to some, they resemble fields of lavender. Deadnettle’s upper leaves generally have a purple cast. Both plants have slightly toothed leaves that are an inch or so in length. They have an aggressive root system and spread rapidly. Common names of plants can sometimes be confusing. The names of these two are often interchanged but scientifically they are two separate species.
Chickweed is another winter annual that will invade yards as well as gardens. It forms large mats that grow close to the ground. It’s small oval leaves rarely reach a half inch and are arranged oppositely on the stem. The flowers are white with five deeply lobed petals and quite small. Somewhat confusing is the fact that some of their flowers have no petals at all.
An interesting fact about the above plants is that all three are eaten by poultry allowed to run free range and all three have been used as food by some human populations.
You may be wondering where all these weeds come from when you had your garden so spotless. University of Michigan research shows that a single henbit plant may produce up to 2,000 seeds which remain viable in the soil for 25 to 40 years. So yes, those years of seeds are lying dormant in the soil just waiting for an opportunity to grow.
If you are lucky enough to not have any of the winter annuals, keep your eyes peeled for a couple of perennial thugs. The first of these is creeping Charlie or ground ivy. It is more aggressive than the annuals and has several ways to spread. It has creeping stems called stolons and produces seeds. It forms a dense mat which grows by leaps and bounds and can completely cover your prized plants. Whole books could be written on methods people have tried to control it. The key ingredient to all of them is persistence. Even a single piece of stolon can grow into a menacing monster in a single growing season.
One more of those obnoxious perennials is those beautiful blue violets—once named as weed of the month by Brooklyn Botanic Gardens. They reproduce by masses of fibrous roots but also produce seed capsules which pop when they are ripe and shoot their seeds far and wide. Mowing does little damage and they have a great resistance to many herbicides. And yet, some people love them and chose them as our state flower. I have no explanation.
So, while you worry about the virus getting inside your home, keep an eye on the monsters outside.
This article was written by Master Gardener Rita Wiessing. Her knowledge of gardening is brilliant. If you have questions about your garden or landscape, contact a master gardener at the University of Illinois Extension office in Mattoon at 217-345-7034 or our online hotline at https://forms.illinois.edu/sec/1523725.
Be sure to visit U of I Extension's horticulture website http://web.extension.illinois.edu/ccdms/ and like the Master Gardeners' Facebook page www.facebook.com/ColesCountyMasterGardeners.
