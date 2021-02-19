YARD AND GARDEN: The weeds are growing...

It sounds like a plot for a B-grade science fiction movie.

While we socially distance and hide out in our homes to avoid the deadly virus, weeds are invading our garden spaces and lurking in those beds that we had so beautifully cleaned just last fall.

Unfortunately, it is not fiction. Have you walked through your vegetable plots and flower beds to see what is growing? If you are like many of us, you will observe some of your old enemies and maybe a few you don’t recognize.

On a trip to the hospital to get a vaccination last week I stopped at the idea garden just west of the emergency room. It was amazing the quantity of weeds in some of the beds. The soil was covered with them.