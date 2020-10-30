YARD AND GARDEN: There's still time to plant your winter grass

In a couple of days, it will be November. We had so many things planned that were to be accomplished before winter but realize that there are still all those bare spots in the lawn that we wanted to do something about but never had the time.

Well, it isn’t too late. You can plant what is called winter grass.

Winter grass seeding may take place anytime during November through February when the soil is too cold for the seeds to germinate. The seeds will lie dormant until the soil warms to 55 degrees in the spring. In the last few years, studies have shown that February may be the best month for winter seeding, with germination success rates as high as nearly 75% — a significant advantage over December or January rates of around 50%. Perhaps getting it done in November will assure you of a better lawn come spring and won’t be something you have put off until February and then don’t remember or have the time to do it.