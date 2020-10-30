YARD AND GARDEN: There's still time to plant your winter grass

In a couple of days, it will be November. We had so many things planned that were to be accomplished before winter but realize that there are still all those bare spots in the lawn that we wanted to do something about but never had the time.
Well, it isn’t too late. You can plant what is called winter grass.
Winter grass seeding may take place anytime during November through February when the soil is too cold for the seeds to germinate. The seeds will lie dormant until the soil warms to 55 degrees in the spring. In the last few years, studies have shown that February may be the best month for winter seeding, with germination success rates as high as nearly 75% — a significant advantage over December or January rates of around 50%. Perhaps getting it done in November will assure you of a better lawn come spring and won’t be something you have put off until February and then don’t remember or have the time to do it.
Even if snow has come and gone and will likely come again before we are into spring, dormant seeding is the practice of sowing grass in the winter months when grass seeds are inactive. Broadcasting grass seed over bare or patchy areas between snowfalls (or even before a snowfall) gives seeds an opportunity to anchor in the soil before germinating. Subsequent periods of freezing and thawing will help the process along, creating cracks and crevices in which seeds may settle before eventually being covered over by shifting soil.
Simply sprinkling grass seed on the lawn is a common method of seeding. Some of these seeds will probably grow, but many will not. This is how grass grows in nature; not all seeds turn into grass plants. When you’ve paid for a bag of high-quality grass seed, it is in your interest to give each seed the best chance to become a healthy plant.
Follow these simple rules to ensure the grass will be greener on your side of the fence.
• Seeds must make direct contact with bare soil. Recently it was suggested to mix 1 pound of seed to two bags of peat moss — that way you know the seeds are in contact with soil.
• Dormant seeding is most successful in soil that is loose or has been previously tilled.
• Rake the area before seeding to agitate the soil and ensure it is free of debris.
• Use the correct amount of seed. Too much seed can be as detrimental as under-seeding.
• Once seeding is complete, lightly rake the surface to cover seeds. Also, cover with straw which will help to keep moisture in the area. Keep off the lawn and allow the weather to do your work. In the coming weeks freezing and thawing will help the seeds set and any snowfall will result in even soil compressing to aid in germination.
• Do not use herbicides until after germination has set in.
Now you can go in the house with a job well done and wait until spring to see the results.
If you have questions about your garden or landscape, contact a master gardener at the University of Illinois Extension office in Mattoon at 217-345-7034 or our online hotline at https://forms.illinois.edu/sec/1523725.
