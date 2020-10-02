YARD AND GARDEN: This is the time to plant that garlic

Admit it. We’ve all done it.
Your recipe calls for several cloves of garlic and you realize that the garlic that you bought a month ago is now a shriveling little mummy in your kitchen cabinet.
So, you reach for your garlic powder, or worse yet the garlic salt. Garlic is such an easy plant that you can grow and store a supply that will last for many months and soon you’ll be hooked on the flavor of fresh.
The first step is to decide the kind you want to plant.
Generally, garlic comes in soft neck and hard neck varieties. The neck referred to here is the stem. Soft necks have a soft flexible stem that can be braided. They most often have a stronger flavor, smaller cloves, and store a little longer but are more susceptible to harsh winters. Hard necks do best with cold winters, have larger cloves, a slightly milder flavor, and a stiff central stem that dries hard. Many gardeners grow some of both types.
An easy way to find garlic bulbs to plant is from a local farmers’ market or from another grower. If it does well for them, it probably will for you also. Garlic from the grocery store has generally been treated to prevent sprouting and may not grow well. There are dozens of types of each variety with dozens of interesting sounding names.
In our area, garlic can be planted any time from late September until two weeks after the first frost. Divide the garlic head into separate cloves leaving the protective skin on. Plant the cloves in loose garden soil in a sunny location with the root end down. Select the larger cloves for planting and save the smaller ones for eating. Plant single cloves about two to three inches deep and about eight inches apart in all directions. Depending on the weather, green shoots may appear within the next week or two. If they do not, the garlic is still fine. After the first hard freeze, mulch the bed with several inches of straw, chopped leaves etc.
When spring arrives, pull off the mulch before the young plants have shown much growth and fertilize with any good garden fertilizer. As the plants grow, keep them weeded. Later in the spring, the hard necks will send up a curly, fascinating looking flower stem called a scape. I was always taught that this scape had to be cut off so the plant used all its energy to make bulbs. I have since heard some gardeners claim it doesn’t make a bit of difference. If you choose to remove the scapes, it should be done when they are fairly small—less than a foot. The scapes are delicious in salads, soups etc. and taste much like chives or leeks.
In summer when the bottom leaves have browned and the upper two or three are still green, it is time to harvest the garlic. Using a digging fork or similar tool, lift the bulbs from the ground. Dry the bulbs out of the sunlight in a single layer. When the outer skin is dry and papery, it is time to store them in a place where the temperature is between 55 and 70 degrees and out of the sunlight. Do not store in the refrigerator or in plastic bags. Garlic stored properly will generally last 6 months or more. Enjoy the results of your labor and find a new recipe to serve your family or friends. Forty clove garlic chicken is coming up at my house.
