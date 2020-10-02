YARD AND GARDEN: This is the time to plant that garlic

Admit it. We’ve all done it.

Your recipe calls for several cloves of garlic and you realize that the garlic that you bought a month ago is now a shriveling little mummy in your kitchen cabinet.

So, you reach for your garlic powder, or worse yet the garlic salt. Garlic is such an easy plant that you can grow and store a supply that will last for many months and soon you’ll be hooked on the flavor of fresh.

The first step is to decide the kind you want to plant.

Generally, garlic comes in soft neck and hard neck varieties. The neck referred to here is the stem. Soft necks have a soft flexible stem that can be braided. They most often have a stronger flavor, smaller cloves, and store a little longer but are more susceptible to harsh winters. Hard necks do best with cold winters, have larger cloves, a slightly milder flavor, and a stiff central stem that dries hard. Many gardeners grow some of both types.

An easy way to find garlic bulbs to plant is from a local farmers’ market or from another grower. If it does well for them, it probably will for you also. Garlic from the grocery store has generally been treated to prevent sprouting and may not grow well. There are dozens of types of each variety with dozens of interesting sounding names.