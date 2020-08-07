YARD AND GARDEN: Time to keep an eye on your irises

To divide the iris, carefully lift the rhizomes with a trowel or garden fork being cautious not to damage too many of them. Leaves at the growing end of the rhizome form a flat fan shape. At this time it is good to cut the fan to about one third or one half of its height. Check the health of the leaves. If you suspect that they are diseased check with your extension office or other gardening experts to verify what may be going on. The same is true for the rhizome. There are several types of rot which affect iris and can cause the rhizome to become a soft stinking mess. Cut off the soft part and discard it but not in your compost pile. Now you can cut the rhizome to a piece which is several inches long. You will notice small whitish roots extending down from the rhizome. Try to protect those as your plant will grow and be ready to bloom the following year with a good root system. Continue this cleaning and cutting process with the entire clump. Clean up the discarded leaves and rhizomes and prepare the soil to replant. It is wise to treat the rhizomes at this time with a fungicide or use a mild Clorox solution to protect them from fungal diseases. If you are replanting in the same location, amend the soil with compost which you work into the top six inches of soil. Three or four inches of compost should be sufficient. The rhizomes should be replanted just at or slightly below ground level. Planting several rhizomes in a circle will create a clump in a year or two. Space them several inches apart with the fans facing in the same direction. A light watering will get the root system growing again. Do not overwater! Because of their large rhizomes they can go for fairly long periods without water. If you have healthy pieces left share with your friends, nothing is more welcome to a gardener than a piece of one of your beloved plants. After frost and again in late winter clean up debris and dead leaves around the iris and remove dead foliage. This will help prevent diseases and pest problems. Enjoy your bearded iris!