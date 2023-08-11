Do you feel the call to establish a pollinator plot in your yard but are not sure how to get started? Here are some tips to get you rolling.

Most pollinator gardens are installed where there is an existing lawn. The lawn must first be eliminated to build a pollinator garden.

Prepare the site

Smothering removes sunlight which kills the existing plants and creates space and opportunity for the desired plants to grow. A variety of materials can be used to smother existing vegetation to prepare a garden site for planting.

Rake or mow fallen leaves into the area to establish a plant bed 6 to 12 inches deep. Allow leaves to remain until spring, and then remove and spread leaves so they are 2 to 4 inches deep. The leaves become a mulch layer and pollinator plants can be planted directly into the soil.

Apply woodchips 4 to 6 inches deep. This will smother most weeds and grasses. Tenacious perennials, however, can grow through the mulch but can be easily pulled. Be on the lookout for shredded wood mulch knitting together forming a waterproof shell. If you notice that happening, you will need to cultivate it to break up the shell. When ready to plant, reduce the mulch depth to 2 to 4 inches deep.

Silage tarp, made of black plastic material, prevents light from reaching the soil surface, killing living plants and inhibiting seed germination. Gardeners can scalp the vegetation with a mower, then lay down the plastic. Or till and rake out a prepared soil surface to then cover. Tilling creates an opportunity for seed germination. Covering after tilling kills germinating seeds creating a clean seedbed. Remove plastic before planting.

If smothering is the only goal, cardboard is another possible material. Remove any tape, labels, staples, or other shipping and packing material. Remove cardboard before planting. Cardboard can become hydrophilic (holding excess water), making it a less desirable option than mulch.

Chemical and mechanical removal

Spraying a herbicide will often give the quickest results with the least amount of effort to eradicate existing plant material. There are different types of broad-spectrum herbicides that can be used. When selecting a chemical, ideal products have a low persistence or shorter period of time that the herbicide is considered active in the soil, so users can quickly plant following application. For assistance in using herbicides, find your local extension professional at go.illinois.edu/ExtensionOffice.

Physical removal of turfgrass is always an option but is the most labor-intensive method. Sod can be removed using a sharp digging shovel and a flat-bottom shovel. Using shallow, slicing movements with the digging shovel, strip off the upper layers of soil and roots to remove existing turf. The flat-bottom shovel can be used to lift up sod or smoothing out the exposed soil. Be sure to go deep enough to get all roots, yet shallow enough to minimize the removal of topsoil. Be mindful of what to do with the rolls of sod. Consider patching bare spots elsewhere in the lawn or place into a compost pile.

Lawns can also be removed using a sod cutter. Local landscapers can be hired to perform this task or consider renting a sod cutter from an equipment rental company. This method is a quick way to get a nice clean surface to start with.

A lawn space can also be tilled to remove the sod for planting. Till to a depth that removes the grass roots. If soil amendments are desired, incorporate to a depth of 6 to 10 inches. Rake out the tilled lawn and dispose of grass and roots in a compost pile. Multiple passes with the tiller and rake may be required to remove all vegetation.

If you have questions about your garden or landscape, contact us at the University of Illinois Extension office in Mattoon at 217-345-7034 or online at forms.illinois.edu/sec/1523725.

Be sure to visit U of I Extension's website extension.illinois.edu/ccdms, like the Master Gardeners' Facebook page @ColesCountyMasterGardeners and Master Naturalist Facebook page @Praire'sEdgeMasterNaturalists.