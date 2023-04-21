If you have been enjoying the lovely weather the past couple of weeks, you may have noticed signs of spring popping up all over the place.

Long-bare branches are suddenly a host of bursting green buds, dandelions and tulips determinedly push their way through fresh grass lawns, and creatures big and small are showing their faces for the first time in months. One particular creature brings joy and awe from all who see it, and it should be arriving anytime now. Who could it be? Our Illinois state insect, the monarch butterfly.

The monarch butterfly is an icon across our state and all of North America, and for good reason. It is one of the most fascinating native insect species we have. The dramatic distance of its annual migration has long fascinated both scientists and citizens. Each spring the delicate creatures travel up to 3,000 miles from their overwintering sites in the forests of Mexico back to their summer range, including Illinois, and each fall they make the return trip.

This migration is not only notable for its great distance. Monarchs are the only butterflies known to make a two-way migration the way that many birds do. In the coming weeks, the overwintering generation of monarchs will be arriving back to our area to lay the first generation of Illinois monarchs for the year.

Throughout the summer, two more generations will live and die in the summer range, only living about a month. The last generation of monarchs is born in the fall and they are the lucky migrating generation. These are the butterflies that make the trip to and from Mexico, and will return next spring to lay their eggs.

This life cycle is interesting in itself, but there is another reason for fascination in the life cycle of monarch butterflies. All monarchs will lay their eggs on milkweed plants, because they must.

While adult monarchs can drink nectar from many flowers, the larvae of monarchs will only eat milkweed plants. The picky eating habits of the monarch caterpillars mean that the species survival depends on the milkweed plant, especially when you consider that each caterpillar will eat more than 20 large milkweed leaves. Monarchs need milkweed, and plenty of it.

This reliance on milkweed, paired with the fact that caterpillars are a favorite food for many predators like birds, means that it is a hard-knock life for monarch caterpillars. In fact, some studies estimate that a monarch caterpillar only has about a 10% chance of surviving to maturity. This is one of the main reasons that you may have heard that monarchs are in grave danger.

Recently, you may have heard that the monarch butterfly was declared officially endangered. This is true, though it should be noted that they have not been added to the Federal Endangered Species List in the United States. The ruling that made the news last year was decided by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature, a world leader organization in the conservation of species globally. However, the United States Fish and Wildlife Service, who manages the endangered species here in the states, has not declared the butterfly endangered yet. Despite this, there is no denying that the population of monarch butterflies is greatly suffering.

The good news is that there is a lot that you can do to help monarch butterflies, and it starts right in your garden. The best way for individuals to help monarchs is to plant flowers to support them, specifically native plants.

As mentioned before, the adult monarchs will feed on many native flower species, but in order to help the vulnerable caterpillars, you should plant milkweed species. Common milkweed and butterfly milkweed are some of the most well known species, but Illinois actually has more than 20 native milkweed species. This gives you a large variety to choose from based on your region, your lawn, and your aesthetic preference.

Monarch butterflies are widely studied and admired for their beauty and unique life history. Our iconic state insect is well-loved and well-studied across the continent. Yet, their populations are still in danger. We can take action to help these beautiful creatures before it's too late, and your garden is a great place to start. Plant native flowers this summer, including milkweed and lots of it. Your local monarch butterflies will thank you!

If you have questions about your garden, landscape, wildlife or the environment contact the University of Illinois Extension office in Mattoon at 217-345-7034.