YARD AND GARDEN: We have officially entered pumpkin season

This week Master Gardener Darla Chouinard shares some interesting information about pumpkins:

This time of year we are winding down from summer and preparing for winter by indulging in warm comfort foods and enjoying the autumnal bounty of late garden season produce, and with that, we have officially entered "pumpkin spice" season!

The word pumpkin comes from the Greek word pepon which means "large melon." They come from the family Cucurbitaceae. Also in the curcurbit family, you will find melons, cantaloupe, gourds, cucumbers, squash, zucchini, and luffa (Loofah). The easiest way to identify curcurbits in the garden, is that their vines and leaves have spikes on them. It's a great plant defense mechanism!

Native Americans used pumpkins for nourishment throughout the winter. They ate pumpkin roasted, baked, boiled, fried, and dried it. They ground the dried pumpkin into flour, ate the blossoms in soups and roasted the seeds (pepitas) to eat. We still eat the same three parts of pumpkins today!

Pumpkins are primarily grown for canned pumpkin and canned pumpkin pie mix, however there is a small percentage grown for ornamental sales that can be found at farmer's markets, u-pick farms, and retail sales. Illinois farmers produce more pumpkins than anywhere else in the world and 90-95% of those pumpkins are grown to process into canned pumpkin.

Pumpkins vary in weight and size from less than a pound to up to a thousand pounds. The size of a pumpkin depends on variety, special nutrients in the soil, the right air temperature, lots of sunshine and the right amount of rain. It takes around 110 days, or almost four months, to grow a pumpkin. It also takes a lot of space to grow pumpkins. At least two seeds should be placed in a hole, spaced four feet apart, while allowing six feet between rows. Two to three pumpkins grow on a vine and each vine may reach 15 to 20 feet long.

Pumpkin is a versatile fruit that is used frequently to create pies and sweets but is also utilized in savory dishes such as soups, casseroles and cut into cubes and roasted. They are rich in beta carotene, vitamin A, vitamin C, iron, folate, and loaded with potassium and are high in fiber. Other tasty things made from pumpkins include pumpkin bread, pumpkin butter, ice cream, custard, scones, cookies, smoothies.... Try something pumpkin today!

Harvest Pumpkin Soup

Ingredients:

2 small sugar pumpkin

3 cups chicken stock

3/4 cup heavy whipping cream

1/4 tsp. ground nutmeg

1/2 tsp. ground sage

1 1/2 tsps. salt

4 Tblsp. sour cream

Directions:

Step 1

Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (205 degrees C). Cut pumpkins in half and scoop out seeds. Spray a cookie sheet with non-stick cooking spray. Place pumpkins, flesh side down on the cookie sheet and roast until soft to the touch, about 45 minutes. Remove pumpkins from oven and let cool. Once pumpkins are cool scrape flesh from skins into a food processor. Discard skins.

Step 2

Add chicken stock to the pumpkin and puree. Pour soup into a large saucepan and bring to a simmer over medium heat. Stir in cream, nutmeg, sage and salt. Mix well and remove from heat. Serve garnished with a dollop of sour cream.

If you have questions about your garden or landscape, contact a master gardener at the University of Illinois Extension office in Mattoon at 217-345-7034 or through our online hotline at https://forms.illinois.edu/sec/1523725. Be sure to visit U of I Extension's horticulture website http://web.extension.illinois.edu/ccdms/ and like the Master Gardeners' Facebook page www.facebook.com/ColesCountyMasterGardeners.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Make your house a home For the holidays: Get inspiring home and gift ideas – sign up now! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.