YARD AND GARDEN: What do do before winter to prepare for springtime

Master Gardener Lucille Saunders gives some tips for fall garden activities.

It is the end of October and the rush of spring planting is over, the peak of the summer crops has been harvested and it is time to shut down the garden.

Actually, this column is almost too late to tell you to bring in all the containers with plants you want to overwinter but as of the day I’m writing we haven’t had a freeze yet, so move the plants to a holding place to check for bugs, clean off the containers and move to wherever you keep them for the winter. I have a huge patio table in an upstairs room that has east exposure and the room now looks like a nursery. Very little watering is needed during the winter months but you do need to have saucers under the containers.

Take the time to empty containers that have plantings that will not return next year. I do two things with the soil. One is to dump into low or bare spots in the yard and the other is to place in a wheelbarrow where I can clean out any debris in the soil and come spring I will add any number of things depending on what I’m planting – manure, sand, fertilizer and even new bags of potting soil but not the number that would be needed if this year’s soil wasn’t preserved. The containers are scrubbed and washed down with a solution of one part bleach to nine parts water, well rinsed, and dried before storing for next spring.

While many plants can be left in place to rot and add nutrients to the soil, some may harbor disease or the like. If you notice any signs and haven’t already removed the plants, now is the time, and do not put them in the compost pile. Composting can spread the disease. The same with weeds; removing them completely is a great way to prevent more sprouting and disrupting next year’s crop.

If you have bulbs, like a lily, that appeared to be crowded or straggly during the growing season, now is the time to dig them up. Be careful to dig 4-8 inches away from the plant’s growing stalk, carefully loosening the soil, and lift the bulbs gently to separate the bulblets immediately for transplanting elsewhere in the garden. If spring bulbs were dug, now is the time to plant them along with any new bulbs you might purchase such as tulips, daffodils, and crocuses.

If you have a compost bin, the material composted over the summer is probably ready to go to work. Using the rich material to top up garden beds, amend deficient soils or fertilize any part of your landscaping will give you a head start on springtime.

We always think about mulching in the summer months, but it is just as important to mulch for the winter months. Adding a thick layer of mulch will help regulate soil temperatures and moisture as well as ease the transition into winter. An added benefit is that the mulch adds fresh organic material to the soil as it breaks down.

Now the fun part. It is time to clean and sharpen tools. While we should know to keep them well oiled during the year, it’s difficult to keep up with this task when you are busy using them.

Fall is a great time to rejuvenate your tools’ lifespan. Begin by washing to remove dirt. If rust is present, remove it with sandpaper or a wire brush. Sharpen hoes and shovels with a basic mill file while a whetstone works well with pruners. Rub the surfaces of your tools with an oiled rag coated with a light machine oil which will help seal the metal from oxygen and extend your tool’s lives for another year.

Hope you have stocked up on goodies for the trick or treaters. Happy Halloween.

If you have questions about your garden or landscape, contact a master gardener at the University of Illinois Extension office in Mattoon at 217-345-7034 or through our online hotline at https://forms.illinois.edu/sec/1523725. Be sure to visit U of I Extension's horticulture website http://web.extension.illinois.edu/ccdms/ and like the Master Gardeners' Facebook page www.facebook.com/ColesCountyMasterGardeners.

