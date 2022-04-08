YARD AND GARDEN: When is the best time to start pruning?

This week, Coles County Master Gardener Kathy Hummel has some tips to help you figure out the best time to prune those plants:

I’m writing this column as much for myself as for you, for pruning times keep evaporating from my brain cells. Here is a handy list that will help with pruning a variety of plants and trees throughout the year.

Feb and March – trees

Most deciduous trees should be pruned in February or March once the severe cold weather has passed and while they are still dormant, especially oak, elm, maple and birch.

Shrubs and vines which flower late (after June 15) – prune these before spring growth begins:

Anthony Waterer Spirea, Beautyberry, Chaste Tree (Vitex), Clematis (late-flowering), Cranberrybush Viburnum, Crape myrtle, Floribunda roses, Grandiflora roses, Glossy Abelia, Golden Rain Tree, Grandiflora roses, Japanese Barberry, Japanese Spirea, Mimosa, Privet, Rose-of-Sharon (Althea), Slender Deutzia, Snowberry, Sourwood, Star Jasmine, Sweetshrub, and these types of roses which bloom on new wood: hybrid teas, grandifloras, floribundas, miniatures, polyanthas, English roses. For more specific instructions about roses, check out these web sites --

Different types of Clematis have different pruning times. A good explanation can be found at howells98.freeserve.co.uk/Pages/Gnews8.html

Mid-March and early April

Junipers , Arborvitae

Late March to mid-June

Yews -- can also be pruned again in September

Mid-to-late June

Pines such as Scotch, white, or mugho, just as the candles have elongated

Shrubs and vines which flower early (before June 15) – prune later, after flowering

Timing of pruning is especially important for spring-blooming shrubs. Early- blooming shrubs develop their flower buds during the summer and fall of the previous year. It is known as “blooming on old wood”. Therefore, as a general rule, they should be pruned immediately after flowering. Pruning these shrubs in early spring or late summer will remove the flower buds for the next season. You won’t kill the shrubs; they just won’t flower. Each spring after flowering, prune the largest stems to the ground to stimulate new growth and to keep the bush shapely.

Prune the following plants right after they bloom: Azalea, Arrowwood viburnum, Beautybush, Bigleaf hydrangea, Bradford Pear, Bridalwreath Spirea, early-flowering Clematis, Crabapple, Deutzia, Dogwood, Redtwig and Yellowtwig Dogwood, Doublefile Vibernum, Flowering Cherry, Flowering Quince, Forsythia, Japanese Kerria, Japanese Pieris, Lilac, Mockorange, Oakleaf Hydrangea, Pearlbush, Periwinkle, Pyracantha, Redbud, Saucer Magnolia, Star Magnolia, Thunberg Spirea, Vanhoutte Spirea, Weigelia, Winter Daphne, Wisteria, Witchhazel, these types of roses: climbers, ramblers, old garden roses.

For great on-line pruning videos, check out U of I Extension's YouTube page at www.youtube.com/user/UIExtension/search

Also, I just found the U of Wisconsin Extension site, hort.extension.wisc.edu/, which contains an extensive list of plants, along with photos, pronunciation sound bites and pruning animations for each plant. It’s super.

I hope you find this information helpful and can refer to it when, if like me, your brain cells seem to be sleeping.

If you have questions about your garden or landscape, contact a master gardener at the University of Illinois Extension office in Mattoon at 217-345-7034 or our online hotline at https://forms.illinois.edu/sec/1523725. Be sure to visit U of I Extension's horticulture website http://web.extension.illinois.edu/ccdms/ and like the Master Gardeners' Facebook page www.facebook.com/ColesCountyMasterGardeners.

Illinois Extension leads public outreach for University of Illinois by translating research into action plans that allow Illinois families, businesses, and community leaders to solve problems, make informed decisions, and adapt to changes and opportunities.

