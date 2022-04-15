YARD AND GARDEN: Where fruits and veggies are grown

Our last Youth Gardening workshop lesson was loosely based on where our food comes from during the cold winter months.

We made a fruit salad at one group and the other group combined fruits and vegetables to make a charcuterie style snack bowl for the kids.

Have you ever really given much thought to where our food comes from? I started researching online information on where specific fruits and veggies come from and since more than one country grows our food, I found it easier to read the labels and take notes at the store. The specific country of origin is listed on the label. My grocery store research showed that our produce comes mostly from Chile, Guatemala, California, Peru and Mexico.

We obviously don't grow tropical fruit crops around here at any time of the year. Examples of tropical fruits include pineapple, oranges, lemon, lime, grapefruit, coconut (which is actually a nut), guava, mango, papaya, avocado, banana, star fruit, kiwi, passion fruit, figs and dates. Plants that grow these fruits would die in our climate zone because of our cold winters.

Fruits that grow well here are: apples, pears, peaches, apricots, cherry, paw paws, grapes, plums, blackberries, raspberries, blueberries, and golden kiwi. These fruits need a cold spell (chill requirement) to allow the plant or tree an opportunity to go dormant to set buds and break dormancy in order to produce fruit. Mostly the temperature stays below 45 to 32 degrees Fahrenheit and these plants need anywhere from 300 hours to 1,500 hours of "Chill Units".

My research also revealed that a dozen of the most popular fruits in the USA are (in order of popularity): bananas, apples, strawberries, grapes, oranges, watermelon, blueberries, lemons, peaches, avocado, pineapple, and cherries.

As gardeners, we should plant what is native because the conditions are right for native foods to grow in its specific region. Here are ten foods that are native to "The Americas": Squash, corn (maize), beans, avocados, peppers, potatoes, tomatoes, tomatillos, amaranth and sweet potatoes. Squash, corn and beans are also known as The Three Sisters.

We should strive to eat at least two servings of fruit and five servings of vegetables each day. They provide our bodies with important vitamins, minerals and fiber. We should try to "eat the rainbow" or eat a variety of fruits and vegetables with different colors and textures.

Kids do not need to eat the quantity as adults but it is necessary to introduce them to many different fruits and vegetables, so they get balanced nutrients and have exposure to healthy foods instead of non-nutritious junk foods. By eating well, kids will have energy to play, concentrate better, learn and sleep better. They also will build strong bones and teeth while building healthy eating habits that can continue throughout their lives.

A lot can be done with fruits and vegetables as far as food combinations. They can be incorporated in cooked foods, salads, smoothies, and eaten raw with a tasty dip.

Be creative about ways to incorporate more vegetables and fruits into your diet and enjoy eating the rainbow! Contact University of Illinois Extension for nutritious recipes your family will love.

If you have questions about your garden or landscape, contact a master gardener at the University of Illinois Extension office in Mattoon at 217-345-7034 or through our online hotline at https://forms.illinois.edu/sec/1523725. Be sure to visit U of I Extension's horticulture website http://web.extension.illinois.edu/ccdms/ and like the Master Gardeners' Facebook page www.facebook.com/ColesCountyMasterGardeners.

Illinois Extension leads public outreach for University of Illinois by translating research into action plans that allow Illinois families, businesses, and community leaders to solve problems, make informed decisions, and adapt to changes and opportunities.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Make your house a home For the holidays: Get inspiring home and gift ideas – sign up now! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.