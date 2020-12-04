YARD AND GARDEN: Who`s sharing your garden?

More common to most of us are raccoons, skunks, and opossums. These mid-sized nocturnal pests are all omnivores that have food preferences but will eat whatever they find. They like to dig in your garden for worms, grubs, and insects but will eat some roots and tear up many others. Skunks in particular are avid diggers and in an evening, can make your garden look as if someone hoed it. Raccoons are drawn to areas with water and ravage bird feeders.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Smaller creatures to look for are voles, moles, mice, and rabbits. Voles, which are often mistaken for mice, tunnel underground and make several entrances to their underground homes. They maintain a trail between the openings which is often visible in your yard. Voles are herbivores and will eat the roots of nearly any plant but prefer soft tender roots such as hostas, day lilies, and iris. Moles are carnivores that tunnel under plants pushing them up and damaging roots while searching for worms, grubs, and insects. Rabbits gnaw on woody bark and can girdle small trees which may result in death of the plant. In addition, they eat young branches and buds.