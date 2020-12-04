YARD AND GARDEN: Who`s sharing your garden?

Are you, like me, expecting all those great plants that grew so beautifully for you this year to come back next year even bigger and better? If so, what are you doing this winter to make sure that it happens?
Many years ago, I was lucky enough to be seated next to Dr. Whiteside as we waited for a meeting to begin. Since it was March, I said to him “I’ll bet you are glad spring is nearly here and you can get back in your garden.” With that little half grin, he had, he informed me that he had worked part of every day that winter in his garden except for three. Our talk continued with all of the things he did in his winter garden. I am reminded of that conversation every winter. Part of what we discussed was checking for animal damage to plants.
In our area, the largest garden invaders are white-tailed deer. If you live in the city, you probably have not had to deal with them; but for those who live at the edges of town or in rural areas you may have encountered them. Although many books and catalogs will claim that some plants are deer resistant, deer will eat almost any plant if food is scarce. They will also eat tender buds and stems of any woody plant including evergreens. Short perennials that remain green during the early part of winter such as semievergreen day lilies or even sedums can be eaten to the ground. Besides feeding on woody plants, buck deer will do significant damage to woody plants by scraping or rubbing them with their antlers breaking the branches or rubbing off the bark and cambium which will kill young trees.
More common to most of us are raccoons, skunks, and opossums. These mid-sized nocturnal pests are all omnivores that have food preferences but will eat whatever they find. They like to dig in your garden for worms, grubs, and insects but will eat some roots and tear up many others. Skunks in particular are avid diggers and in an evening, can make your garden look as if someone hoed it. Raccoons are drawn to areas with water and ravage bird feeders.
Smaller creatures to look for are voles, moles, mice, and rabbits. Voles, which are often mistaken for mice, tunnel underground and make several entrances to their underground homes. They maintain a trail between the openings which is often visible in your yard. Voles are herbivores and will eat the roots of nearly any plant but prefer soft tender roots such as hostas, day lilies, and iris. Moles are carnivores that tunnel under plants pushing them up and damaging roots while searching for worms, grubs, and insects. Rabbits gnaw on woody bark and can girdle small trees which may result in death of the plant. In addition, they eat young branches and buds.
So, what do you do if you see these kinds of damage? If the damage is slight, you may wish to just monitor it and do nothing. However, if the damage becomes significant, you have choices to try. Products on the market are sprays that repel by scent or taste. The former often contain animal urine and the latter have hot pepper or other bitter tasting compounds. Live animal traps are sold in various sizes to trap and relocate, but that involves some serious environmental questions and, in some instances, may require a permit from the Department of Natural Resources. If these do not work, your last resort may be fences. This option is the most expensive but also more permanent. Just keep watch to prevent a small problem from becoming big enough to destroy many of the plants you love.
If you have questions about your garden or landscape, contact a master gardener at the University of Illinois Extension office in Mattoon at 217-345-7034 or our online hotline at https://forms.illinois.edu/sec/1523725. Be sure to visit U of I Extension's horticulture website http://web.extension.illinois.edu/ccdms/ and like the Master Gardeners' Facebook page www.facebook.com/ColesCountyMasterGardeners.
