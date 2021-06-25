YARD AND GARDEN: Who said you can't eat flowers?

Master Gardener Juanita Sherwood shares her thoughts on edible flowers this week.

There are three basic kinds of gardeners: those who grow vegetables only, those who grow flowers only, and those who grow both vegetables and flowers.

Several people in our Master Gardener group used to not grow flowers, but stuck to vegetables only, because they said you can’t eat flowers. Well, you can eat a few if you know what you’re doing. Most of them, however, are more of a novelty or garnish rather than a full serving of something.

If consuming something from a flower garden, one would want to be sure of a couple of things: first, check and double check, maybe even triple check, to make sure what you’re planning to eat is edible. Consuming some things from a flower garden might give a mild digestive upset or might even be fatal, depending on what is consumed. Some of those flowers may look beautiful but are not to be eaten and some are poisonous.

Second, you need to know what those plants have been exposed to in regard to chemicals including both pesticides and fertilizer, especially liquid that might have gotten on the blossoms.

Another concern along those lines is what plants have been exposed to prior to your acquiring them. Probably the only way to be sure in this instance is to grow the plants yourself from seeds or other methods of propagation so everything in the growth process can be controlled.

Several years back, I accompanied my husband to downtown Chicago where he was attending a business conference. We stayed at a nice, well-known hotel. Our dinner salads in the hotel dining room included some small, edible red flowers for garnish. Can’t say that the flowers were delicious to the extent that I would have wanted a whole salad of them, but they were memorable in their uniqueness.

A friend used to gather violets, which she was sure were chemical free, and sugared them to keep in the freezer for use when entertaining. They did look impressive on sugar cookies or servings of cake. Needless to say, we appreciated her extra effort.

In case you’re considering planting a few violets, remember that violets can be a welcome in the spring, especially to bees, but they spread easily, often where you may not want them. You almost must pull out any violet plants located where you don’t want them.

Another plant that is edible and oftentimes used to incorporate flavor and/or looks is lavender. Here, again, if using from your own garden, make sure that it is chemical free. You can also purchase dried lavender online for baking cookies and other culinary uses. You can find all kinds of recipes online including one for lemon lavender shortbread cookies.

My daughter from Oregon sent me some chocolate fudge for my birthday a few years ago that was flavored with lavender. It was tasty enough, but I wouldn’t want to have a huge panful to eat. There are lavender farms in Oregon which grow it specifically for human consumption as well as other things such as such as fragrant wreaths, sachets, and potpourri mixtures.

A Master Gardner friend of mine used to make lemon balm mint cookies that were a big hit at our Spring Into Gardening event. I will include the recipe at the end of this article. If you want to try this recipe yourself, you might want to grow your own lemon balm mint. (You use the plant leaves for this rather than a flower.)

A few years ago, I tried to buy lemon balm mint where fresh herbs in supermarkets are sold and had no luck. I also tried to buy some dried in the herb section of several stores, but had no luck there, either. Haven’t looked lately. Dried, not fresh, can be purchased online. The only fresh lemon balm mint online was seedlings for transplant into a garden.

A friend I used to teach with made something special for my husband every summer, fried pumpkin blossoms. For cooking them, she used a deep fryer, or a Dutch oven filled with oil. The blossoms themselves are medium or slightly up in size requiring a deep cooking vessel. Laying them down to cook would cause the flowers to collapse and spoil the appearance.

After harvesting the blossoms, she covered them in a thin cornmeal batter, and then proceeded to fry them. After they were cool, she stacked the trumpet shaped blooms on top of each other and carefully brought them to me to give to him. Delicious!

Flavored syrups can be made using rose petals, lavender, and other safe-to-use flowers. Here, again, check carefully about edibility and plant chemical exposure before making such syrups. Flavored syrups can be used in mixed drinks, cake frostings, and some sauces. It should not be assumed that any commercially produced flowers or their parts such as roses and their petals are safe for human consumption.

Most flowers are lovely to look at and delightful to smell, but really aren’t for eating. Don’t eat anything floral unless you are absolutely, positively sure it is edible either by plant itself and/or by lack of chemical exposure.

For a list of edible and poisonous flowers visit this website: https://extension.colostate.edu/topic-areas/yard-garden/edible-flowers-7-237/

Lemon Balm Mint Cookies

2 sticks butter (no substitutes)

1 cup of cooking oil

1 cup of granulated sugar

1 cup powdered sugar

2 eggs

1 teaspoon vanilla

4 cups flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon cream of tartar

3/4 to 1 cup of fresh lemon balm mint leaves OR ⅓ cup of dried lemon balm mint leaves

Blend butter, oil, and both sugars. Add eggs and vanilla. Combine dry ingredients including mint balm. Drop dough on parchment lined cookie sheets. Bake at 350 until edges slightly brown. Remove at once to cooling rack. Store in tightly covered container after cooking. Enjoy your lemon-flavored cookies.

If you have questions about your garden or landscape, contact a master gardener at the University of Illinois Extension office in Mattoon at 217-345-7034 or through our online hotline at https://forms.illinois.edu/sec/1523725. Be sure to visit U of I Extension's horticulture website http://web.extension.illinois.edu/ccdms/ and like the Master Gardeners' Facebook page www.facebook.com/ColesCountyMasterGardeners.

Illinois Extension leads public outreach for University of Illinois by translating research into action plans that allow Illinois families, businesses, and community leaders to solve problems, make informed decisions, and adapt to changes and opportunities.

