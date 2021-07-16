YARD AND GARDEN: Why would anyone want to get rid of a Fairy Ring?

This week, enjoy some thoughts on Fairy Gardens from Master Gardener Darla Chouinard:

Our June Youth Gardening workshop topic was Fairy Gardens. I chose this topic because two days later (June 24) was National Fairy Day. We read a fairy book, played a clever fairy word game that matched actual flowers to a fairy poem with flower facts, and planted a fairy garden to take home. This program is always a hit with the kids!

I've written about fairy gardens in the past, so to keep with the "fairy" theme this month, we are going to talk about fairy rings. The abundant rain we have had lately, has made the conditions right for fairy rings to sprout up.

If you've never heard of, or had the opportunity to see a fairy ring, a fairy ring is a circle or arc of fast growing dark green grass that may or may not have mushrooms or puffballs (basidiocarps) growing among the lush grass. Sometimes a ring of brown or dead grass will also appear.

As I started my research, I was shocked to find information on how to get rid of a fairy ring. I wondered "why" would you want to get rid of a fairy ring? I think they look interesting and cool.

I've discovered there are reasons why you may want to work to eliminate a fairy ring if you want that ever elusive perfect turf. Long story shortened, fairy rings can deplete soil nutrients and produce toxic levels of hydrogen cyanide.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Fairy rings commonly range in size from two to 15 feet in diameter. Newer fairy rings are smaller in size and as a fairy ring ages, it expands in size. The fungi or "mycelia" does not attack the grass directly but breaks down organic matter in the soil.

As organic material is broken down, nitrogen is being released which overly nourishes the grass so that it is greener and faster growing than usual. The thatch inhabiting fungi are from the Basidiomycetes class. When mushrooms are present, they are the fruiting bodies of the fungus. (Do not eat these mushrooms.) When the mycelia of the fungus becomes dense it inhibits water movement into the soil and the arc may turn brown.

Fairy circles are caused by organic matter from old tree stumps, lumber, logs, roots and other organic materials that are under the lawn in the soil. When the organic material is completely broken down and gone, fairy rings will no longer have excesses of nutrients in which to feed from. This could take years. Sometimes fairy rings can occur in multiples close together, however, they will not overlap. Different fairy circle fungus will attack each other.

You can mask fairy circles by watering and fertilizing the area on a regular basis and according to suggested lawn care guidelines. A root-feeder attached to a garden hose can be used to pump fertilizer and large quantities of water deeper into the soil, in and around the rings, below the turf.

One legend says that fairy rings bring good luck. Another legend says "...if a human steps into the ring they will be compelled to join the fairies in their wild dancing, which would seem to occur just a few minutes but in fact would last for seven years or more. The unfortunate human can only be rescued by someone outside the ring who can grab hold of his or her coat-tails...".

Illinois Extension leads public outreach for University of Illinois by translating research into action plans that allow Illinois families, businesses, and community leaders to solve problems, make informed decisions, and adapt to changes and opportunities.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Make your house a home For the holidays: Get inspiring home and gift ideas – sign up now! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.