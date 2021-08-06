YARD AND GARDEN: You are cordially invited to meet the alliums

Master Gardener Rita Wiessing introduces us to alliums.

If you are at an age where you have attended a family reunion or are still attending them regularly, you will understand the following comment one attendee made recently. “I can’t believe all of these people are related. What do they have in common and am I really related to them?”

Every time I look at alliums I am reminded of that response.

Technically alliums are not a family. They are a genus — which is even smaller than a family. These are the onions and their relatives. The actual number of varieties is estimated to be between 500-750. They exist on all continents except Antarctica.

The name Allium is Latin for garlic, another member of this group. About a dozen of this genus are grown as commercial crops and as garden vegetables. These include onions, garlic, chives, leeks and shallots. Some have flat leaf blades, the rest have tubular leaves varying in number from one to twelve or more.

The shortest alliums are only a couple of inches tall while others grow to four feet or more. They reproduce by seed and by forming little bulbs called “offsets” from the parent bulb.

Most grow in temperate climates but a few are found in tropical regions of Brazil and Africa. They generally prefer well drained soil and full sun, but of course there are exceptions that live in forests and bogs.

The most common allium grown in the United States are onions with the latest statistics showing 6.75 billion pounds produced per year. California, Oregon, Washington, and Texas produce the largest amounts of these.

The flavor and smell of the onions are due to the sulfur compounds in the onion. This is determined by the variety, the soil in which they grow, and the climate. Sweet onions, often grown in Georgia, are higher in water and sugar and lower in sulfur and do not store as well as other onions.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In climates with cold winters, onions are planted in early spring as soon as the soil can be worked. Planted closely, they will produce small bulbs like scallions. Planted farther apart, they will produce much larger bulbs. Onions lack a large root system and require sufficient water and fertilizer to grow well.

They may be harvested early and used as green onions or allowed to produce bulbs. When the tops begin to brown and fall over, they are pulled and dried. Proper drying and storage are necessary to keep them from molding or rotting. They do not store well in refrigeration because of the moisture. Some varieties store longer than others so if you plan to store them it is good to know before planting how long they can be kept.

Though not as large of a crop as onions; garlic, shallots and leeks can be grown just as easily. Shallots and leeks are less well known than garlic and onions and produce a milder onion-like flavor to foods. They have much the same growth requirements. Chives, often thought of as an herb, are a perennial member of the family and also produce a very mild onion flavor. They are grown for their tops as the bulb is extremely tiny.

We shouldn’t overlook the ornamental members of the alliums which have become, quite popular in flower gardens in recent years. Most are fairy fast growing and have round purple or white flower heads composed of dozens of smaller star shaped flowers. Some are great pollinator plants such as our native nodding onions.

Allium "millennium" has been an award-winning perennial for several years now. Other closely related cultivars are “Serendipity” and “Lavender Bubbles”. They are easy to grow, have masses of glossy green leaves, and bloom prolifically. They grow in full sun but will also tolerate partial shade. Another group of ornamental alliums are the ”Gladiator” style plants. Gladiator grows up to four feet tall with six inch flowers that can be used in arrangement and are unique when dried.

The list just goes on, but I can’t stop without mentioning the “hair allium” which humorously remind some of us of those individual at the family reunion. The flower head is covered with unruly green hair sticking out in all directions.

Allium really is a large group of plants with as much diversity as any human family. If you haven’t tried growing them, I think you will be surprised and happy with the success you may have — from the mild shallots for your cooking creations to the wonderful Allium "millennium" in your flower garden or the nodding onions in your pollinator plots. Give them a try.

Illinois Extension leads public outreach for University of Illinois by translating research into action plans that allow Illinois families, businesses, and community leaders to solve problems, make informed decisions, and adapt to changes and opportunities.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Make your house a home For the holidays: Get inspiring home and gift ideas – sign up now! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.