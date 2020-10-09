YARD AND GARDEN: Your fall gardening to-do list

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

If you have tender bulbs like dahlias, cannas, and gladiolus you can carefully dig them up after the foliage is killed by frost, but before the ground freezes. Rinse away any soil from the roots.

Discard bulbs that show signs of bruising or rot. Dry dahlias, caladiums, and cannas for three days in a well-ventilated area at temperatures of 60 to 70 degrees F. Gladiolus corms should be allowed to dry for three weeks before storage. Store dahlias and cannas in peat moss or vermiculite. Store gladiolus in labeled paper bags.

Did you have beautiful geraniums this year?

With just a bit of care, you can keep them for next year. If they were in the ground, dig them before frost and pot them up. Cut the plant back one third to one half of its original height, and then water well. Place them in a sunny area. Water only when dry. If you want more plants in the spring, stick what you cut off in potting soil and cover with a clear plastic bag, creating a mini greenhouse. Keep moist but not soggy.