YARD AND GARDEN: Your fall gardening to-do list

Fix bare or dead patches in your lawn.
For small areas, scratch up the soil and re-seed. For larger areas, till and re-seed.
Bring in the plants you plan to keep inside.
Before you bring them in, get rid of lurking insects, using the hose to spray them with a stream of water. Then cut off any dead leaves and spray with insecticidal soap including the stems and undersides of the leaves. You can purchase pre-made or make your own by mixing 1 tablespoon castile soap with a quart of water in a spray bottle. Do not use dish soap, as it might damage the leaves. Spray weekly for several weeks.
We usually have fall visitors in the form of Asian ladybugs and boxelder bugs just lookin’ for a winter home.
They don’t do any harm except possibly annoy you by flying in your face at night if you are sitting by a lamp. They don’t reproduce, feed on food or clothing. Your trusty vacuum wand will dispatch them.
Fall is bulb-planting time.
Plant bulbs two to three times as deep as they are tall. Make sure the soil has good drainage and fertilize with high phosphorus fertilizer to promote good root development. Groups of dozens of bulbs make a splash of spring color.
If you have tender bulbs like dahlias, cannas, and gladiolus you can carefully dig them up after the foliage is killed by frost, but before the ground freezes. Rinse away any soil from the roots.
Discard bulbs that show signs of bruising or rot. Dry dahlias, caladiums, and cannas for three days in a well-ventilated area at temperatures of 60 to 70 degrees F. Gladiolus corms should be allowed to dry for three weeks before storage. Store dahlias and cannas in peat moss or vermiculite. Store gladiolus in labeled paper bags.
Did you have beautiful geraniums this year?
With just a bit of care, you can keep them for next year. If they were in the ground, dig them before frost and pot them up. Cut the plant back one third to one half of its original height, and then water well. Place them in a sunny area. Water only when dry. If you want more plants in the spring, stick what you cut off in potting soil and cover with a clear plastic bag, creating a mini greenhouse. Keep moist but not soggy.
Another method is to store geraniums in a basement or garage that doesn't freeze. Before frost, dig up the plants and shake off all the soil. Place the plants upside down in individual paper bags that are barely open at the top. The leaves will fall off. Check the bags periodically to see if the roots need to be misted. If the stems start to shrivel, soak the roots for an hour in a bucket of water. In the spring, pot up the firm stems and place in a sunny room, then move outside after the frost-free date around Mother’s Day.
Thanks to Ron Wolford, University of Illinois Extension Educator, for some of the information in this article.
If you have questions about your garden or landscape, contact a master gardener at the University of Illinois Extension office in Mattoon at 217-345-7034 or our online hotline at https://forms.illinois.edu/sec/1523725.
Be sure to visit U of I Extension's horticulture website http://web.extension.illinois.edu/ccdms/ and like the Master Gardeners' Facebook page www.facebook.com/ColesCountyMasterGardeners.
