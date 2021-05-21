YARD AND GARDEN: Youth Gardeners learn about May Day Baskets

They also made and delivered May baskets. Traditionally baskets were created with flowers, treats and candies and hung on the doors of friends, neighbors and loved ones. On May 1, you placed your creation on the doors, knocked or rang the doorbell and left to keep the giver anonymous. (Kind of like ding-dong ditch-em.) If the basket-giver was caught by the recipient, they were entitled to a kiss.

On May 1, 1927 Hawaii set aside a day to celebrate Lei Day as a way to recognize island culture and the culture of the Native Hawaiian. A song called "May Day is Lei Day in Hawaii" was originally a foxtrot but was later rearranged as a Hawaiian hula.

Since we often have fairy garden workshops, I thought this tidbit of information may be interesting to someone. I'm not sure when fairy season starts, but....some beliefs held that May Day was the last chance for fairies to travel to the Earth.

An unrelated factoid, the distress signal "MAYDAY" has nothing to do with this day. It is derived from the French “m’aider” which means "help me!"

Even though May Day is past this year, any day is a good time to surprise someone with a treat or paper basket of flowers.