YARD AND GARDEN: Youth Gardeners learn about May Day Baskets

Master Gardener Darla Chouinard shares what she has been doing with her youth gardening groups.
At our April Youth Gardening workshop, our home school group discussed May Day. Many of the kids in our group have celebrated this holiday and had great stories to tell. I enjoyed their stories and it brought back memories of me making and delivering May baskets to my elderly neighbors as a kid. My kids remember taking marigolds to a neighbor to celebrate. Even though the holiday is over this year, feel free to make May baskets and really surprise someone special!
At our workshop, the students made two different kinds of baskets to hang on someone's door. We made flowers from tissue paper and pipe cleaner stems, and another flower style of punched flowers from colorful cardstock and pipe cleaner stems.
The baskets were two-piece paper die cut baskets that the students put together. A simple paper cone-shaped basket with a paper handle may also be formed to hold flowers. If you don't have paper, you can substitute a paper plate or even the bottom part of a decorated milk carton.
Each student also planted a snapdragon. The students learned how to carefully remove a plant from a cell pack and "fluff" the roots, so they grow properly. They planted the snapdragon in a temporary cup and placed it in the basket to take home to keep or give away. May baskets usually contain flowers; however, you may also spruce it up with seed packets, baked cookies, candies or little trinkets.
May Day is on May 1 and is celebrated in many different ways by people around the world. It is a very old, traditional holiday that celebrates the welcoming of spring. This year May Day fell on a Saturday.
Some celebrate May Day to recognize the halfway mark of the year, between dark and light. In the Middle Ages, the Gaelic people celebrated the return of life and fertility to the world, they had a six-day celebration known as Floralia and worshipped the goddess of flowers - Flora. Beltane, known as the “day of fire”, was celebrated with large bonfires and people sang and danced throughout the night.
Another tradition from medieval times is the dance around the Maypole. The Maypole was brought from the woods and decorated with colorful ribbons and streamers and the townspeople would dance in merriment around the Maypole. This dance is still practiced in some countries.
Fair young maidens circle the decorated pole weaving together patterns of colorful ribbons. They also crowned the Queen of May. Hawthorne and lily of the valley are traditional flowers were used to make the garland.
When the people of England came to the United States to settle, they brought their May Day traditions. They wove floral hoops and hair garlands and they sang and danced around the May pole that was decorated with colorful ribbons and beautiful spring flowers.
They also made and delivered May baskets. Traditionally baskets were created with flowers, treats and candies and hung on the doors of friends, neighbors and loved ones. On May 1, you placed your creation on the doors, knocked or rang the doorbell and left to keep the giver anonymous. (Kind of like ding-dong ditch-em.) If the basket-giver was caught by the recipient, they were entitled to a kiss.
On May 1, 1927 Hawaii set aside a day to celebrate Lei Day as a way to recognize island culture and the culture of the Native Hawaiian. A song called "May Day is Lei Day in Hawaii" was originally a foxtrot but was later rearranged as a Hawaiian hula.
Since we often have fairy garden workshops, I thought this tidbit of information may be interesting to someone. I'm not sure when fairy season starts, but....some beliefs held that May Day was the last chance for fairies to travel to the Earth.
An unrelated factoid, the distress signal "MAYDAY" has nothing to do with this day. It is derived from the French “m’aider” which means "help me!"
Even though May Day is past this year, any day is a good time to surprise someone with a treat or paper basket of flowers.
If you have questions about your garden or landscape, contact a master gardener at the University of Illinois Extension office in Mattoon at 217-345-7034 or through our online hotline at https://forms.illinois.edu/sec/1523725. Be sure to visit U of I Extension's horticulture website http://web.extension.illinois.edu/ccdms/ and like the Master Gardeners' Facebook page www.facebook.com/ColesCountyMasterGardeners.
Illinois Extension leads public outreach for University of Illinois by translating research into action plans that allow Illinois families, businesses, and community leaders to solve problems, make informed decisions, and adapt to changes and opportunities.