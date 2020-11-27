YARD AND GARDEN: Youth Gardeners learn about succulents

Water according to the environment. If they are near a heat source they may dry out quicker. Test soil moisture with your finger, being careful to not disturb the roots. If the top 1.25 inches feels dry, it needs water. Water soil directly, misting can cause moldy leaves and brittle roots. It's important to plant them in a container with good drainage using a quick-draining soil specifically for succulents, otherwise roots can become waterlogged and will rot. Terra cotta pots are a good choice if you tend to overwater. It is best to fertilize succulents in the summer during their growing season.

Succulents are fairly easy to propagate. If you have a succulent cutting or if a leaf should break off at the stem, allow the wound to heal for at least 24 hours to four days before attempting to introduce it to a starter soil, as it can rot. Succulents can be started in water or on the top of moist succulent soil. This process can take four weeks for roots to form. Some succulents such as aloe and sansevieria multiply by forming offsets or pups that can be divided from the mother plant.

Hopefully, the youth will have a successful succulent experience with their plants and I've instilled my love for succulents in them.