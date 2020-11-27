YARD AND GARDEN: Youth Gardeners learn about succulents

The Youth Gardening lesson for October was succulents and each youth planted a succulent to take home and care for.
They learned that nearly all cacti are succulents, but not all succulents are cacti. The difference between a succulent and a cactus is that cactus plants bear true spines.
Some succulents are hardy enough to overwinter outside in our hardiness zone. The plants the kids took home, are all winter houseplants but can survive outside after the danger of frost or freeze passes.
The word succulent comes from the Latin Sucus meaning juice or sap. These plants have thick, fleshy, and engorged leaves that retain water in hot dry (arid) climates or soil conditions. Because of their water retention, they can survive in an environment that has scarce water sources which makes them resistant to drought.
Common succulents include: Jade plants, portulaca, crown of thorns, kalanchoe, aloe, Christmas cactus, string of pearls, pencil cactus (toxic), burro's tail, hens & chicks, and Dracaena (sansevieria) or otherwise known as snake plant or mother's in law tongue.
Succulents can survive with minimal care, however, they will thrive with at least 6 hours a day of natural sunlight. Frequently rotate them so they grow straight and even. If they aren't rotated, they will lean to the light and the backside won't get enough sunlight to thrive.
Water according to the environment. If they are near a heat source they may dry out quicker. Test soil moisture with your finger, being careful to not disturb the roots. If the top 1.25 inches feels dry, it needs water. Water soil directly, misting can cause moldy leaves and brittle roots. It's important to plant them in a container with good drainage using a quick-draining soil specifically for succulents, otherwise roots can become waterlogged and will rot. Terra cotta pots are a good choice if you tend to overwater. It is best to fertilize succulents in the summer during their growing season.
Succulents are fairly easy to propagate. If you have a succulent cutting or if a leaf should break off at the stem, allow the wound to heal for at least 24 hours to four days before attempting to introduce it to a starter soil, as it can rot. Succulents can be started in water or on the top of moist succulent soil. This process can take four weeks for roots to form. Some succulents such as aloe and sansevieria multiply by forming offsets or pups that can be divided from the mother plant.
Hopefully, the youth will have a successful succulent experience with their plants and I've instilled my love for succulents in them.
If you have questions about your garden or landscape, contact a master gardener at the University of Illinois Extension office in Mattoon at (217) 345-7034 or our online hotline at https://forms.illinois.edu/sec/1523725. Be sure to visit U of I Extension's horticulture website http://web.extension.illinois.edu/ccdms/ and like the Master Gardeners' Facebook page www.facebook.com/ColesCountyMasterGardeners.
